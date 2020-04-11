What the Huntington Devilettes lack in numbers, they have plenty of ways of making up for in other areas of the game.
On a varsity team that features just 10 players, Huntington has proven strength may come more in the unity of the squad rather than just sheer numbers as it rose to No. 20 in the state in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association rankings.
One primary example of that comes from senior rightfielder Lindsay Murphy, who not only provides the Devilettes with a strong presence at the plate and in the field but with her attitude on a daily basis.
“No matter the situation, she’s constantly encouraging others,” Huntington head coach Crystal Massey said. “She’s always picking up her teammates, especially in a time of need.”
Murphy is a three-year letterman for the Devilettes, where she is part of a trio of seniors who have been the core of this year’s team.
She admits to having just a little extra pep in her step in her final year in the program.
“This year’s team has meant a lot to me,” Murphy said. “For it to be the last time through, especially with the other two seniors, we wanted to make the most out of every day.”
Playing in a five-team district, the Devilettes were still in the non-district portion of their schedule before the recent break.
They had most recently competed in the Liberty and Whitehouse tournaments before non-district games against usual powerhouses Rusk and Liberty.
Despite that competition, the Devilettes had held their own in preparation for what was once again expected to be a tough district.
“This was probably the best start to a season that we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Murphy said. “We were playing really tough teams and putting up a fight. The girls were really close instead of getting tired of each other. It had been a lot of fun.”
Murphy specifically points out the unity of the senior class, which also includes Sydney Lewing and Lainey Gates.
“This year’s senior group was super close,” Murphy said. “We’ve played together so long that I’m not even sure I can say how much they mean to me.”
Now in a holding pattern, Murphy is doing her best to stay ready for a potential return to the field.
Following her graduation from Huntington, Murphy plans on attending Texas A&M, where she’ll major in nutrition.
For now, she is making the most of her time even though the UIL barred teams from full workouts due to the COVID-19 spread.
Her brother plays for the Red Devils’ baseball team, so they have been able to keep up with their games while away from their teams.
Even though she knows she didn’t need much extra motivation, she admits the break has given her some extra drive if the season resumes.
“I don’t think you’d have any games where you go through the motions,” Murphy said. “You’d have an all-out effort from everybody.”
Massey said motivation certainly isn’t a problem for her senior leader.
“Lindsay strives to be the best she can be every day,” Massey said. “She strengthens our outfield with her speed and athleticism and continues to make an impact on our athletes as an amazing role model.”
