It’s been quite a ride for Mason Wood over the last two months.
Just before the Christmas break, the Pineywoods Community Academy senior signed his letter of intent to swim for University of Montevallo in Alabama starting in September.
Ever since then, he’s spent his time making the most of his final days as a high school competitor.
Now the next and final step as a PCA competitor will come on Friday and Saturday when he competes at the University Interscholastic League state meet for the first time.
In doing so, he’ll become the first PCA swimmer to ever compete at the state meet.
“At the beginning of the year, I said I was going to make it to state,” Wood said. “So it feels pretty good knowing that determination has paid off.”
Wood was able to qualify for state in the 100-meter breaststroke while competing in the best region in the state. The top two competitors from each region automatically qualified for the state meet.
That was followed by the eighth fastest time from the rest of the state. Therefore, his sixth-place time at regionals was easily good enough for him to make the state meet.
He was one of seven swimmers from the region who will compete at state.
“My time was actually better than every swimmer from two or three of the regions,” Wood said. “This region is just so tough, but that probably helps out as well because you have to be pretty close to your best just to make it to state.”
In addition to the motivation he gets from other swimmers, Wood is also self-motivated.
Prior to the district meet, he predicted a time of 1:03. He followed through with that exact time in finishing in second place. He also finished in second place in the 100-meter fly and third in the medley relay.
Then at the regional meet, he predicted he would be able to break a minute, quite a monumental feat in a short span of time. As it turns out, he was up to the challenge once again.
As for the state meet, he has set his goal at 56 seconds. As lofty as that sounds, the goal-oriented swimmer likes to set his sights high.
“I think if I can get to 56, that would put me in the top five,” Wood said. “I’m going against guys that have trained at a really high level, so I know how tough the competition is.”
Wood is also hopeful he’ll be fresher for the state meet. While competing at regionals in College Station, he also raced in a pair of other events.
He’ll put his sole focus on the breaststroke this week.
“I should be well rested going in there,” Wood said. “I feel confident I can go in there and put up a good time.”
Twenty-four competitors will compete in the breaststroke on Friday with the top 16 advancing to Saturday. From there, the top eight competitors advance to the final. In addition, Wood has the goal of posting one of the top 16 times in the nation, which would put him in the all-American class.
As exhilarating as that would be, the state meet may be a fitting conclusion for some swimming careers.
Wood has every intention of simply making it a beginning.
“This year has been pretty tough just because I’m swimming constantly, getting here early and going home late,” Wood said. “But it’s all worth it and I love swimming. I think getting here shows I can compete against the best. Next year, I’ve just got to keep it going.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.