Nothing has been able to slow down the Diboll Lumberjacks on their way to a district title, an undefeated record and the area round of the playoffs.
The Lumberjacks may get their stiffest test yet in the form of the No. 8 Cameron Yoe Yoemen in tonight’s Class 3A DI Region III area playoff game at Magnolia West High School.
While Diboll may be the hottest 3A team in the state, Cameron Yoe is a perennial powerhouse. The Yoemen won three state championships between 2012 and 2014.
Since 2010, they have also been a state runner-up to go along with playoff runs that went three and four rounds deep.
Cameron Yoe also ended Diboll’s 2018 season with a 59-34 decision in Madisonville.
This year’s Lumberjacks have payback, as well as a state title of their own, on their mind.
Diboll has won 10 of its 11 games by double digits with the only exception being a 14-9 win over Jasper. That was the only loss for Jasper, which entered the postseason as the No. 10 team in Class 4A DII.
The ’Jacks were untested in the opening round of the postseason when they took a 50-2 win over Buna.
In that game, Daris McMillan ran for 144 yards on 14 rushes, and Jeremiah Gums ran for 98 yards on 6 carries. Dylan McMunas threw for 109 yards on only 8 attempts with Chris Teal catching 3 passes for 82 yards.
Once again, the defense was stellar in holding Buna to negative-30 yards to go along with no first downs. Buna’s only points came on a safety on a special teams play in the second half.
Over the last six games, Diboll has allowed a total of nine points, including four shutouts.
Cameron Yoe’s defense has been impressive as well as it has allowed double digits only once in its last seven games.
The Yoemen are the District 10-3A DI runner-up behind Troy, which took a 51-38 win over Cameron Yoe on Sept. 27.
Cameron Yoe opened the playoffs with a 56-7 win over West last week.
Tonight’s winner advances to the regional semifinals to face the East Chambers/Grandview winner. That game will be played in Brenham at 7:30 tonight.
Tonight’s game is set for a 7:30 start.
Groveton (9-2) vs. Big Sandy (4-7), 7 p.m., tonight, Rusk High School — The Groveton Indians will look to continue what has already been a landmark season when they take on Big Sandy in area playoff action tonight.
The Indians didn’t show any signs of slowing down in last week’s playoff opener as they rolled to a 47-12 win over the Timpson Bears.
The Indians once again displayed a balanced offense with Trenton Torregrossa running for 94 yards on 8 carries, while Dauvarrio Horace had 86 yards on 3 receptions. In addition, Steubing made the most of just 5 completions by throwing for 105 yards.
The Indians’ next test comes in the form of the Big Sandy Wildcats, who carry a losing record into tonight’s game.
Big Sandy was the fourth-place team in District 10-2A DI behind Alto, Carlisle and Hawkins.
However, that didn’t stop them from knocking off 9-2A DI champion Centerville 39-32. Big Sandy controlled much of the action by leading 19-8 after a quarter, 26-8 at halftime and 33-16 after three quarters before holding off a late surge.
The winner of tonight’s game advances to face the Alto/Joaquin winner. That game will be played at 7:30 tonight in Lufkin.
