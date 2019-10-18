It was a clean sweep for the Central Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs as they coasted to the District 21-3A championship at Lake Tejas on Wednesday afternoon.
On the boys side, Central swept the top three spots with Johnathan Garza winning the race with a time of 19:02. He was followed by Zach Randall (19:06) and Tommy Alexander (19:07).
The Bulldogs won the race with 25 points with Corrigan-Camden finishing in second place with 75.
Diboll took third with 76 points, and Pineywoods Community Academy took fourth with 96.
Other Central runners were: 9. Miguel De La Cruz (19:34), Christian Castillo (19:48), Angel Carrillo (20:21) and Irvin Aguilar (20:40).
Corrigan-Camden finishers were: 4. Javier Gallegos (19:07), 5. Richard Thomas (19:12), 7. Tra Thomas (19:25), 29. Christian Aguilar (22:00), 32. Pedro Ceniceros (22:31), 36. Steven Smith (23:16), 46. David Baruch (25:39).
Diboll finishers were: 8. Diego Aguilar (19:28), 14. Edwin Corona (20:28), 15. Carlos Gonzalez (20:30), 19. Josias Saucedo (20:58), 20. Anthony Vasquez (21:08), 21. Juan Silva (21:12), Akira Montgomery (21:58).
Pineywoods finishers were: 11. Edgar Reyes (20:09), 16. Elias Sisco (20:37); 22. Logan Lee (21:17), 23. Avery Sisco (21:24), 24. Damien Barley-Hudnall (21:36), 34. Gavin Wilson (23:07), 37. Landry Pepper (23:50).
On the girls side, Central won the event with 35 points. It was followed by Central Heights (56), Woodville (59), Diboll (78), Pineywoods Community Academy (125) and Newton (164).
Central Heights’ Rachel Arroy ran away with first place with a time of 14:09.
Central runners were: 2. Grace Brown (15:36), 3. Allison Shaver (15:47), 9. Cecliia Hurtado (16:33), 10. Julia Pyeatt (16:39), 11. Morgan Harmon (16:42), 15. Natalie Rawls (16:53), 23. Katie Wright (18:06).
Diboll runners were: 7. Jessica Castro (16:25), 12. Aneesia Lopez (16:45), 17. Alexi Hernandez (17:11), 18. Bryanna Lopez (17:12), 29. Cristabel Ramos (18:45), 31. Kayla Gomez (19:24).
Pineywoods runners were: 19. Yazmin Valdez (17:18), 25. Keilah Nerren (18:25), Paytrion Hunt-Murphy (18:26), 32. Suriyah Beamon (19:33), 34. Jarae Hadley (20:14).
Corrigan-Camden runners were: 16. Nazeli Hidalgo (16:53), 22. Lizet Soto (17:49).
Central’s JV boys also won their meet with Rodriego Rubeo taking first in a time of 21:22.
Other Central runners were: 2. Dylan Solario, 3. Carson Basham, 5. Luis De La Cruz, 10. Seth Swain, 11. Zak Martin, 13. Ashton Shirley.
Diboll took second in the event. Diboll runners were: 4. Michael Terrazas, 6. Suriel Enriquez, 7. Leonardo Carreon, 8. Trent Webb, 12. Case Spain. 16. Raul Rodriguez, 17. Bryson Shepherd.
Pineywoods’ Kaden Eastwood finished in ninth place.
The Central JV girls also won first place. Central runners were: 3. Nathaly Sarmiento, 4. Grace Dixon, 5. Elizabeth Falcon, 8. Kaitlyn Gates, 10. Samantha Hooker, 16. Savannah Johnson.
Diboll placed second. Diboll runners were: 6. Alyssa Mirelles, 9. Bianca Sallaz, 11. Shyrly Nunez, 12. Valeria Flores, 13. Bianca Garcia, 15. Paulina Montoya, 17. Carla Orta.
Central Heights won first place in the middle school boys division with Central taking second and Pineywoods Community Academy taking third.
Central runners were: 5. Bryan Rodriguez, 7. Christian Lopez, 12. Braiden Fowler, 19. Landan McKinney, 20. Johnathan Cockrell, 24. Daniel Rubeo, 31. Johnathan Garcia.
Pineywoods runners were: 9. Landon Chunn, 11. Chandler Davidson, 13. Talan Gulley, 15. Austin Gordon, 18. Tate Penn, 22. Christian Shaw, 25. Brendan Shelley.
Corrigan-Camden runners were: 3. Gavyn Heredia, 26. Tamarius White, 38. Ricardo Soto.
Diboll’s Ryan Duran placed 28th.
Central Heights won the girls race followed by Woodville, Pineywoods, Central, Diboll and Hemphill.
Pineywoods runners were: 2. Samantha Williamson, 4. Kaleigh Goins, 11. Abbigayle Garcia, 18. Kiara Mendoza, 25. Danica Barrera, 41. Ashley Calamaco, 45. Destinie Windham.
Central runners were: 3. Leslie Alcantar, 16. Elizabeth Jacobo, 17. Summor Bradberry, 19. Monica Zamarripa, 26. Preslie Turney, 28. Selia Rodarte, 34. Callie Kelsey.
Diboll runners were: 14. Vianney Duran, 21. Ariel Webb, 30. Gemini Castillo, 33. April Alvarado, 35. Kimberly Falcon, 46. Josie Hambrick.
Corrigan-Camden’s Natalie Farfan won the race in a time of 9:40.
