World beaters: Inspired by World Cup team, Padilla helps Lady Pack to own success

Lufkin’s Brianna Padilla and many of her Lady Panthers’ teammates spent this past summer watching the U.S. Women’s National Team take on, and beat, the best the world had to offer.
They were captivated throughout the summer before the Americans took home the Women’s World Cup with a 2-0 win over the Netherlands. They watched the celebration that seemingly lasted for the rest of the summer.
On a local scale, Padilla had her own plans for her senior season when her Lady Panthers would take the field.
“Watching them go out there and win it all really inspired me personally,” Padilla said. “We knew they were the favorites, but the way they came together was really inspiring. We thought if they can do this, then we can go out there and accomplish our goals.”
They immediately went to work. In preparing for her final year on the varsity, Padilla knew it wouldn’t be an easy task.
But by the time Lufkin walked off the field following a win over Whitehouse on March 13, their primary goal was firmly in their grasp as the Lady Pack was one win away from a district title.
Even though that title coronation has been put on hold with Friday’s cancellation of the season, it doesn’t take away the final impression Padilla and the Lady Panthers have earned.
“When we got that win, we felt like all the pressure was off our shoulders,” Padilla said. “It’s hard to describe how good that one felt.”
For a young Lady Panthers’ squad, Padilla was one of the few experienced senior leaders.
Even when the season got off to a shaky start, she knew the team had the potential to turn it on when the games meant the most.
“Being a senior on this year’s team, I knew I had a little bit of a different role,” Padilla said. “When girls would get nervous, I’d try to help calm them down. When we didn’t start the way we wanted to, we just focused on hanging in there. Eventually it started to turn around.”
Padilla has been playing the game for as long as she can remember. Even when she isn’t on the soccer field, her mind isn’t far away from the game.
That shows in the progression of her game, which has escalated quickly over the past few years.
She is a two-year letterman on the varsity where she has elevated her game enough to earn a chance to play at the next level.
Along with Jasmine Rodriguez, Padilla is one of two Lufkin players who have committed to play for Angelina College starting next season.
“The coach came to me after the Nac game and said they were looking at me,” Padilla said. “I was pretty excited to get that opportunity. Having Jasmine there with me, takes all the nervousness away.”
Padilla has served a variety of roles on the varsity squad. In her junior season, she was a right fullback but was moved to center back this year in order to utilize her strength and experience.
Lufkin head coach Antonio Encarnacion said she has filled the role to perfection in leading a defense that has allowed the fewest goals in the district.
“She’s a strong and fast player and has done and outstanding job for us,” Encarnacion said. “She’s reliable and her leadership on defense has been big for us this year.”
Five weeks after their most memorable win of the season, the season was officially canceled. They still have the memories of their last win over Whitehouse even though their high school careers ended a few weeks prematurely.
Regardless of what the future holds, both Padilla and her teammates have lived up to the lofty goals they set after watching America win last year’s World Cup.
“That (the win over Whitehouse) was a great one to have right before all this started,” Padilla said. “This team accomplished so much together, and nobody can take that away.”