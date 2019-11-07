The Diboll Lady Jacks punched their ticket to the second round of the playoffs with a hard-fought 25-22, 23-25, 25-10, 25-13 win over Orangefield in bi-district action Tuesday night.
The win avenged last season’s loss to Orangefield while giving the Lady Jacks their 35th win of the season. It was also Jeremy Stewart’s 300th win as a head coach.
Contributors for Diboll were Ari Compean (3 aces, 9 kills, 19 assists, 17 digs), Helene Bolton (4 aces, 17 kills, 10 digs, 5 blocks), Maddi Horton (9 kills, 10 digs, 3 blocks), Kylie Rios (3 aces, 15 digs, 3 blocks), Zayda Perez (12 assists, 6 digs, 3 blocks), McKenzie Frankens (4 blocks) and Cristabel Ramos (8 digs)
Diboll got off to a tough start before squeaking out the win in the first game before Orangefield tied it up in a close second game.
However, the Lady Jacks took control down the stretch for the win.
Of Diboll’s 10 losses this season, seven have been to teams currently ranked in the Top 10.
The Lady Jacks will continue the postseason by taking on East Bernard in the area round of the playoffs tonight.
That game is set for 7 p.m. in New Caney. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.