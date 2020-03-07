The Diboll Lumberjacks rolled to a pair of shutout wins in the Groveton tournament on Friday.
The ’Jacks opened the day with a 12-0 win over Latexo. Nomar Flores pitched a no-hit shutout in the game, which was called after three innings. He struck out four and walked two.
Diboll hitters were Adam Flores (2 singles, RBI), Riley Sarmiento (2 singles, 2 RBIs), Hunter Smith (double, single, 3 RBIs), Ethan Smith (2 singles), Ty Roman (homer, 2 RBIs), Jalen Wilson (double, RBI) and Dominic Morales (single).
The ’Jacks then took an 8-0 win over Dawson. Giovanni Robles started and allowed no runs on four hits with four strikeouts over two innings.
Reid Quarles pitched two scoreless and hitless innings, striking out three. Riley Sarmiento pitched the last inning, allowing no runs or hits while striking out two.
Diboll hitters were Roman (triple, RBI), Morales (double, 2 RBIs), Wilson (single, 2 RBIs), Ethan Smith and Roman (single, RBI), Sarmiento (single) and Quarles (RBI).
Diboll will finish the Groveton tournament today.
Central baseball beats Shelbyville, Lufkin JV — The Central Bulldogs took wins over Shelbyville and Lufkin’s JV in the Alto tournament at Morris Frank Park Friday.
Blake Hutson delivered a two-run double in the last inning in Central’s 3-1 win over Lufkin’s JV. Brandt Butler pitched three innings, allowing one unearned run on two hits and six walks with seven strikeouts.
Bryce Case pitched the last inning, allowing no runs while striking out two and walking one.
Colby Lamon, Aiden Dickson and Carson Davis each hit a single for Central.
Earlier in the day, Central defeated Shelbyville 3-2. Davis got the win, allowing two unearned runs on four hits and seven walks with nine strikeouts in five innings.
Central hitters were Bryce Case (2 singles), Parker Weiblinger and Davis (single, RBI) and Dickson (RBI).
Central will close out the Alto tournament today.
Diboll softball wins two games in Colmesneil/Woodville tournament — The Diboll Lady Jacks took a pair of tight wins over West Sabine and Lovelady on Friday.
Diboll started the day with a 6-5 win over West Sabine then blanked Lovelady 2-0.
The Lady Jacks will finish the Colmesneil/Woodville tournament today.
Central softball splits games at Jasper tournament — The Central Lady Bulldogs dropped a 3-2 decision to Livingston before storming back for an 8-0 win over Little Cypress-Mauriceville in the Jasper tournament Friday.
Windsor pitched a three-hit shutout, striking out seven in four innings.
K.K. Hancock rocked a home run to go along with a single and three RBIs for Central. Johnae Robinson added a triple and two singles.
Other Central hitters were Gus Hudnall (double, RBI), Brenom Brown (double), Lauren Parmer (single, RBI) and Preslie Turney and Madison Morehouse (single).
In the loss to Livingston, Windsor allowed three runs, two earned, on three hits with eight strikeouts.
Central hitters were Johnae Robinson (2 singles), Turney (double, RBI) and Sabrina Weathers, Kendall Smith, K.K. Harris and Windsor (single).
Central (13-5) will play at Corrigan-Camden on Monday night.
Huntington softball drops pair of games — The Huntington Devilettes dropped a 3-2 decision to Danbury in the Liberty tournament on Friday afternoon.
Huntington hitters were Emma Tatum (double, single, RBI), Kaitlin Jinkins (double, single), Kaylee Rivenbark (single) and Courtney Smith (RBI).
Tatum pitched 42/3 scoreless innings, allowing four hits while striking out five. Jinkins got the final out, allowing three earned runs on two walks.
Later in the day, Huntington fell to Liberty 2-1. Tatum took the loss, allowing two earned runs on five hits with four strikeouts in seven innings.
Abby Kirkland had a single and an RBI for Huntington and Lainey Gates and Tatum each had a single.
Huntington will finish the Liberty tournament today.
New Caney Porter baseball 2, Hudson 1 — The Hudson Hornets dropped a 2-1 decision to the host team in the New Caney Porter tournament Friday morning.
Carson Courtney was stellar on the mound, allowing two runs in the first inning before shutting out Porter the rest of the way.
Hank Warren and Courtney each had hits for Hudson.
The Hornets will face New Caney today.
Huntington gets past Nacogdoches, falls to Livingston — The Livingston Lions took an 8-0 win over the Huntington Red Devils in the Nacogdoches tournament Friday night.
Gray Graham was strong on the mound despite taking the loss.
He allowed one unearned run on three hits and four walks with a strikeout in three innings.
Cody Cox pitched three innings, allowing six runs, one earned, on three hits and a walk with three strikeouts.
Cole Oliver had a double for Huntington and Kaden Reep hit a single.
Later in the day, Huntington took a 2-1 win over Nacogdoches. Kagan Gentry pitched a complete game for the win, allowing one earned run on two hits and three walks with four strikeouts in seven innings.
Dylan Murphy led Huntington with a double and an RBI. Cason Young, Reep and Oliver each had a single and Gentry drove in a run.
Huntington (1-5) finishes the Nacogdoches tournament with games against Henderson and Rusk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.