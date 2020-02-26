It was a tough night for the Lufkin soccer teams as they each fell in one-goal decisions to John Tyler.
In action in Lufkin, the Lady Panthers dropped a 1-0 decision to the Lady Lions. John Tyler beat the buzzer at the end of the first half as it scored with 16 seconds remaining.
Lufkin was unable to find the answer from there as John Tyler held on for the win that sent the Lady Panthers to their first district loss of the season.
Lufkin holds on to first place in the district race with six games remaining despite the loss.
The Lady Panthers will look to get back on track at 6 p.m. Friday as they travel to take on the Marshall Lady Mavericks.
In boys’ action Tuesday night, the John Tyler Lions were also able to avenge an earlier loss to Lufkin as they took a 2-1 victory in Tyler.
Adan Hernandez had the lone goal for the Panthers.
The Panthers opened district with a dominating 4-0 win against John Tyler earlier this season.
With the loss, Lufkin has dropped back-to-back games for the first time this season.
The Panthers will aim to get back on track at 6 p.m. Friday when they host the Marshall Mavericks.
