It was another big night for the Lufkin soccer program as the Lady Panthers and Panthers swept Marshall in convincing fashion in 16-5A action Tuesday night.
On the girls side, the Lady Panthers hammered Marshall 10-0 in Lufkin behind a hat trick from Itzel Castellanos.
Lufkin worked its way to a convincing 3-0 lead by halftime behind goals by Rachel Bonnin, Kylie Ridings and Castellanos before the floodgates opened in the second half.
“We started a little slow, but as the game progressed, we started moving the ball better,” Lufkin head coach Antonio Encarnacion said. “In the second half, we did a better job of executing.”
Idalia Hernandez, Bonnin and Ridings each scored a pair of goals and Skyla Valdez added a score in helping Lufkin improve to 2-0 in district.
“Now we have to turn the page and think about Nacogdoches,” Encarnacion said.
Lufkin (2-0 in district) will host Nacogdoches at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Meanwhile in Marshall, the Panthers kept up their winning ways in a convincing 5-0 win.
Lufkin scored just 28 seconds into the game on a Jaime Acevedo goal assisted by Luis Flores. That set the tone on a night the Panthers were in control in improving to 10-0-2 on the year and 2-0 in district.
“We started out strong with a quick goal,” Lufkin head coach David McPherson said. “We had a little letdown where we couldn’t connect on our passes or control the ball. Marshall didn’t let up, but the kids kept fighting and we finally started hitting the back of the net.”
Just as important for the Panthers was their defensive effort as they recorded their fourth straight shutout, including two straight to start district action.
Jose Jaime and Brandon Flores each played a shutout half in the goal and McPherson credited each of the team’s defenders with their play.
“We came here with two goals,” McPherson said. “One was to score early and one was to get a shutout. We were able to accomplish both those goals.
Following Lufkin’s early score, the Panthers were held scoreless until the final 10 seconds in the half when Flores was taken down in the box before finishing off his own penalty kick for a 2-0 lead.
Luis Flores’ second goal of the game came on a free kick 10 minutes into the second half. He now has five goals in the first two district games.
The Panthers’ fourth goal came on an Eric Martinez goal off an Adan Hernandez assist midway through the second half.
Julia Alvarado got the final goal off the night off an assist from Jan Aguilar that made the final 5-0.
“When you can score multiple goals, that takes the pressure off the defense,” McPherson said. “Just by being able to possess the ball and have Marshall on defense more, we were able to wear them down eventually.”
Lufkin returns to action at 7:30 Friday when it hosts Nacogdoches in the second game of a doubleheader.
