Hudson Lady Hornet Tashia Pierce built a fearsome reputation as a player who swings a big bat.
She’s also got a big personality, and the latter as much as the former made her an appealing recruit for Northeast Texas Community College head softball coach Jessica Keith.
“The first thing about Tashia is who she is as a person,” Keith said. “That’s one of the most important parts of my program, recruiting the overall person. Tashia exemplifies everything we would want from a student-athlete and a human being.
“I love that she’s a multi-sport athlete. She’s got a competitive fire and desire, and I feel she’s really going to add to our program. We’ve signed several players from the Hudson program, and they’ve never let us down.”
On Friday, Pierce made her commitment official, signing her letter of intent to join the Lady Eagles beginning in the fall 2020. Using Facebook Live to connect with her future coach, Pierce — who’d fielded offers from other programs — said she knew she’d found a home after visiting the campus and the coach.
“I visited the college, and when I got there, I just felt a connection with Coach Keith,” Pierce said. “I was looking at different schools, but none felt the same as what I felt on my visit with NTCC. I was able to meet with a couple of sophomores, and they had nothing but good things to say about the program.”
Pierce, who’s started with the Lady Hornet varsity since her freshman season, credited the Hudson staff not only with building her impressive hitting skills but also with giving her the right mindset for a power hitter. She was hitting .538 with a homer and six RBI before the season came to its abrupt end.
“Coach (Wes) Capps taught me so much,” Pierce said. “His first year of coaching varsity was my freshman season, so we’ve kind of been through it all together. He taught me to stay positive and to keep the right mindset, even when things aren’t going the way we want. Hitting is kind of my thing, and it can go up or down in a hurry, but Coach Capps always gave me a boost and kept my energy levels high.”
Like every other 2020 senior, Pierce missed out on a big softball finish, with most of the season canceled because of the coronavirus. She said she continued working on her overall softball skills, going so far as to recruit family members as assistants.
“I’ve been working out nearly every day with my brother (Jacob), and we went out to the field for a home-run derby to see who could hit the most,” Pierce said. “I didn’t beat him this time, but it’s coming.”
Coach Keith added that the incoming freshman class for every college and university is going to be chomping at the bit to get back to real competition.
“Those players are going to come in with an attitude,” Keith said. “They missed out on so much, and they’re going to be ready to play some softball. I look forward to having Tashia join us and show us what she’s got.”
Pierce is the daughter of Shelly and Rick Pierce.
