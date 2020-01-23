Adan Hernandez scored with 11 minutes remaining as the Lufkin Panthers capped off an undefeated non-district portion of their schedule with a 1-0 win over the North Mesquite Stallions at Tyler’s Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium Wednesday night.
Hernandez scored off an assist from Luis Flores to send Lufkin to an 8-0-2 record that included a 3-0-2 mark in five games against 6A competition.
“It was just one of those nights again where they refused to lose,” Lufkin head coach David McPherson said. “It came down to the last 11 minutes tonight, and this was another complete team effort.”
The game was played in wet and cold conditions with each team struggling to find the back of the net.
Jose Jaime and Brandon Flores each came up with key saves for Lufkin in goal, allowing the Panthers to finally convert on one of the several opportunities they created.
“It was 38 degrees with a wind chill around 30,” McPherson said. “When we got off the bus, it was raining, and it was still raining when we stepped back on the bus. It was definitely tough conditions for both teams.”
Jaime Acevedo had a strong game for Lufkin, along with Miguel Rojo, who was able to anchor the team’s back line.
“It wasn’t a perfect game for either team tonight,” McPherson said. “North Mesquite has a quality team, and we’re fortunate to be in the situation we’re in now. It says a lot about the team that they haven’t lost yet.”
Lufkin will have a week off before opening district at home against John Tyler on Jan. 31.
The Lufkin Lady Panthers finished the non-district portion of their schedule with a 2-0 loss to the Port Neches-Groves Lady Indians on the road Tuesday night.
In the JV game, Dana Barrera scored a goal in a 2-1 loss.
Lufkin opens district on Jan. 31 when it plays at John Tyler.
