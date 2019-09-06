CENTERVILLE — Two fumbles from the Centerville Tigers allowed the Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs to come out with another win, 27-12, here Friday.
After a quiet first quarter, Corrigan’s Keyshawn Whitfield scooped up a fumble from Centerville for an 8-yard run in the second quarter. The extra point from Nelson Flores was no good, making it 6-0.
Centerville tied up the score with 7:46 left in the second on an 82-yard pass from quarterback Dylan Denman to Cannon Robinson. The extra point by Dilan Brant was no good.
With 9:09 in the third, Corrigan quarterback Christian Hood capped off a six-play drive with a three-yard sneak, making the score 13-6.
A 32-yard run by Hardy Baldwin upped Corrigan’s score to 20-6 with 11:11 in the fourth. With another fumble by Centerville, Cobi Poague was able to recover the ball to allow Whitfield to score on a 28-yard reception from Hood with 10:31 left.
Centerville’s Denman threw a touchdown pass, but the extra point was no good, making the final score 27-12.
Corrigan plays at home Friday against Kirbyville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.