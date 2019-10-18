GROVETON — The Indians’ Cade Steubing ran in two touchdowns and threw a TD pass to Trenton Torregrossa, who also had a run and a pass for scores, but their efforts were no match for Jayden Hick’s six TD runs, including a 40-yard interception return, as the San Augustine Wolves picked up a 66-39 win in a hard-fought battle here Friday night.
The Wolves got on the board first when Donta Barnes ran an interception back 50 yards for a score. The PAT failed, making it 6-0 San Augustine with just over 10 minutes left in the first quarter.
A fumble recovery set up a drive that allowed Steubing to respond with 7:42 to go in the first on a 4-yard run. Trenton Torregrossa’s kick was good, giving Groveton its only lead of the night at 7-6 Indians.
Hicks got on the board for the Wolves less than two minutes later on a 19-yard run followed by a missed extra-point attempt to put San Augustine back on top 12-7. Thirty seconds later, Hicks’ 40-yard interception return, followed by a Hicks run for the two-point conversion, increased the Wolves’ lead to 20-7.
Kevorian Barnes had an 85-yard romp with a little over two minutes to go in the first to make it 26-7 San Augustine.
With 11:07 to go in the second, Steubing hooked up with Torregrossa on a 13-yard pass to cut the deficit to 26-14 Wolves.
But San Augustine reeled off three consecutive scores on a 43-yard run from Hicks, a 58-yard interception return from Kevorian Barnes and a 20-yard Hicks run to make it 48-14 Wolves with less than 10 minutes to go in the third.
Groveton continued to show fight, with Torregrossa scoring on a 2-yard run with 5:11 to go in the third followed by a 50-yard pass to Cole Dewitt with 1:23 left in the quarter to make it 48-27 Wolves. That momentum was short-lived, however, as the extra-point kick was blocked and ran back 97 yards by Ty Booker to make it 50-27 San Augustine.
The Wolves padded that lead on a 59-yard score from Hicks, followed by a two-point run from Donta Barnes, to end the third quarter with San Augustine on top 58-27.
Steubing’s 7-yard score with 8:55 to go in the fourth made it 58-33 Wolves.
But a Hicks 7-yard run with 4:11 left, followed by a 2-point run from Tyrandis Johnson, increased San Augustine’s lead to 66-33.
Groveton scored the final points of the night on a Malachi Stewart 4-yard run with just under a minute in the contest to make it 66-39 Wolves.
Notables for Groveton included Steubing, who had 20 carries for 119 yards and was 9-for-19 passing for 141 yards with four interceptions; Torregrossa, with nine carries for 80 yards; and Dewitt, with the 50-yard touchdown catch.
Groveton (5-1, 1-1) travels to Deweyville for a 7 p.m. game on Friday.
