The Lufkin Panthers advanced to the championship game with an overtime win over No. 16 Dallas Kimball before dropping a narrow decision to Fort Bend Marshall in the championship game of the Nederland Bulldog/YMBL Classic Saturday.
Lufkin won a thrilling 66-63 decision over a tough Kimball team in the opener behind a 21-point performance from Zay Shankle.
Natron Wortham added 19 points.
However, Lufkin came up just short in a 51-46 loss to Fort Bend Marshall in the championship game. Wortham led the way for the Panthers with 18 points.
Other Lufkin scorers were Jackson Parks (8), Shankle (5), Christian Reggie and Elijah Johnson (4), T.K. Scott and Jordan Moore (2) and KaVorick Williams (1).
The game was tied at 10-10 after a quarter, and Marshall led 24-22 at halftime and 34-28 after three quarters.
Lufkin (7-2) plays at Spring Dekaney at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Hudson boys win own tournament championship — The Hudson Hornets captured a 62-49 win over the Diboll Lumberjacks to win the championship game of their own tournament on Saturday night.
With the win, the Hornets improved to 10-0 on the season.
Earlier in the day, Diboll took a 55-53 win over Nacogdoches.
Nacogdoches was a 49-40 winner over Montgomery in the third-place game, and Whitehouse beat Center in the consolation final.
Center girls 58, Central 35 — The Central Lady Bulldogs dropped a 58-35 decision to Center in the championship game of the Cushing tournament Saturday.
Central scorers were Presley Slatter (14, 2 rebounds), Preslie Turney (12, 2 rebounds, 3 assists), Kaycie Jo Brown (6, 4 rebounds, 2 assists), Alexis Lofton (3), Madison Morehouse (3 rebounds, 2 assists) and K.K. Harris (4 rebounds).
Central hosts Onalaska at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
