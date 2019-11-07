ALTO – Alto running back Aaron Skinner was named the Week 10 American State Bank Player of the Week for the South Division earlier this week.
Skinner played a big role in the Yellowjackets’ 57-8 win over the Hawkins Hawks, carrying the ball 19 times for 254 yards and finding the end zone five times. With Skinner winning this award, this marks the first time in the history of the American State Bank Player of the Year program that there are 3 separate winners from one school in the same season.
Others receiving votes this week were Center RB Koemodre Horace, Joaquin RB Connor Bragg and Diboll WR Jeremiah Gums.
“Everyone here at Alto is extremely proud and happy for Aaron’s success,” Alto head coach Ricky Meeks said. “He is really playing great now that he is the lead back. Aaron was splitting time at the running back position with another player who was moved to wide receiver due to injuries on our team. With that, he has really stepped up and played hard.
“He is really a team guy who puts in his time behind the scenes to help the team be successful. He is very deserving of this recognition.”
“A lot of good things are happening with the Alto football program right now and it shows with them having their third ASB Player of the Week this season,” American State Bank’s Tim Haugh said. “They’ve got good players in the skill positions and should make a good run come playoff time.”
Each week, American State Bank selects a weekly winner from the North and South Divisions. All 22 weekly winners will be pledged a $2,500 scholarship.
One of those weekly winners will be named the ASB Player of the Year and will be pledged an additional $7,500 scholarship for a total of a $10,000 scholarship. All scholarships are good to the college, university or accredited trade school of the weekly winners’ choice.
For a player to be eligible to be a weekly winner of the American State Bank — Player of the Week, all players must be nominated by going toasbplayeroftheweek.com.
