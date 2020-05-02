Featuring a young team with talent to spare, the Lady Panthers entered the 2020 season knowing the future was bright.
They spent the final two months of the 2020 season showing the future is now.
The Lady Panthers separated themselves from the competition, entering the final week of the regular season with a comfortable lead in the district standings.
Although that season was cut short, several of those Lady Panthers picked up honors on the 16-5A All-District Team, which was recently announced.
One of Lufkin’s young stars led the way in the selections as freshman Rachel Bonnin was named the 16-5A Offensive MVP.
She was the team’s top scoring threat throughout district play despite playing in her first year on the varsity.
The Lady Panthers also put five players on the first-team all-district squad, which was led by a pair of the team’s senior leaders.
Jasmine Rodriguez and Brianna Padilla, who have each signed to continue their playing careers at Angelina College, earned those honors.
They were joined by teammates Mia Lila, Idalia Hernandez and Kylie Ridings on the first-team squad.
The Lady Panthers also put four players on the second-team all-district team with Yvette Del Toro, Melissa Villegas, Itzel Castellanos and Maury Spore earning those honors.
Lufkin’s all-district selections were rounded out by honorable-mention selections Marleny Cuc, Milagros Guzman and Skyla Valdez.
“All of these girls were very deserving of these honors,” Lufkin head coach Antonio Encarnacion said. “Honestly, some of them probably deserved even more.”
In addition to those on-field honors a pair of Lady Panthers also were honored for their excellence in the classroom with Jasmine Rodriguez and Marleny Cuc earning TASCO All-State Academic honors.
In order to garner that award, honorees must have been a varsity letterman who was was in good standing at the end of the school year while also being ranked in the top 10% of their graduating class with an overall GPA of 90 and above throughout their four years of high school.
“That award is not an easy award to accomplish,” Encarnacion said.
“That shows the type of students they are in addition to what they’ve done for the team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.