WOODVILLE — With the stakes raised, it was business as usual for the No. 5 Diboll Lumberjacks as they built a 37-point lead by halftime before coasting to a 50-2 win over the Buna Cougars in Class 3A DI bi-district playoff action here Thursday night.
The Diboll defense held Buna without a first down on the night with a snap over the punter’s head, keeping the ’Jacks from their sixth shutout of the year. Diboll also set a school record for wins in a season (11).
Meanwhile, Daris McMillan ran for 144 yards and five touchdowns on just 14 carries, and Jeremiah Gums had 98 yards on six rushes. Dylan Maskunas threw for 109 yards on 6-of-8 passing. His top target was Chris Teal, who had three receptions for 82 yards and a score.
As has been the case most of the season, the ’Jacks didn’t take long to put this one way. Buna’s first drive ended on a Jeremiah Settler-Watts interception and McMillan turned that into points with a 10-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead.
After a three and out, Buna dropped an attempted punt in the end zone for a safety that made it 9-0.
The ’Jacks made it a 16-0 game when McMillan scored his second touchdown, this time from 15 yards.
Diboll’s third touchdown of the game came through the air with Maskunas hitting Teal for a 35-yard score and a 23-0 lead with 21 seconds left in the first quarter.
McMillan and the Diboll defense continued to carry Diboll in the second quarter. The ’Jacks made it 30-0 on a McMillan 30-yard touchdown.
On Diboll’s following drive, the ’Jacks converted a fourth and 26 play before McMillan scored his fourth touchdown of the half, making the score 37-0 at half.
Diboll’s first drive of the second half ended in another score with Hagan Pierce scoring from 24 yards out for a 43-0 advantage.
Buna’s safety came just before the end of the third quarter before McMillan scored on an 18-yard run in the fourth quarter that made the final 50-2.
Diboll (11-0) advances to face the Cameron Yoe/West winner next week. A date, time and site for that game has yet to be determined.
