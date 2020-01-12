Cold shooting came to Panther Gym along with the frigid temperatures on Saturday.
Thanks to some lights-out defense, it didn’t matter as the Lufkin Panthers and Lady Panthers rolled to a 16-5A basketball sweep over Whitehouse.
On the boys’ side, Lufkin overcame a 3-point first quarter before eventually coasting to a 47-27 victory. Jackson Parks led the way for Lufkin with 12 points, and the Panthers’ defense held tight for long enough for the buckets to start coming in the final three quarters.
Jordan Moore added 11 points as eight different Panthers got into the scoring column.
Cooper Clemons led Whitehouse with 15 points.
Moore was the only Panther to score in the opening quarter when the Panthers fell in a 6-3 hole.
Once Lufkin finally hit its stride in the second quarter, Whitehouse didn’t have an answer.
Zay Shankle hit a pair of 3-pointers and Moore added 5 points in the second quarter while Lufkin’s defense continued to stymie Whitehouse as the Panthers took a 19-11 lead into halftime.
Parks hit two of his 3-pointers in the third quarter as Lufkin extended that lead to 33-18 after three quarters and the Panthers coasted from there.
Other Lufkin scorers were Shankle and Natron Wortham (6), Elijah Johnson (5), Hunter Jones (3) and KaVorick Williams and T.K. Scott (2).
On the girls side, it was also a defensive game with the Lady Panthers taking a 36-23 victory.
Like the Panthers, the Lady Pack also started cold from the field as it fell in a 9-6 hole early in the second quarter.
Lufkin responded with an 11-1 run started by an Aniya Cottrell putback before a steal and a layup from Dayshia Runnels.
Tori Coleman knocked down a triple and Akyshia Cottrell had a steal and a layup that made it 15-9.
Whitehouse answered by cutting the margin to a single point before Akyshia Cottrell hit a layup that put Lufkin on top 17-14 at halftime.
It was all Lufkin in the second half with the Lady Panthers scoring the first 9 points after the break. Aniya Cottrell started the run with back-to-back baskets before Aaliyah Menefee scored a layup.
Coleman followed with her second 3-pointer that made it a 26-14 game.
Lufkin eventually led 30-20 after three quarters on its way to the win.
Akyshia Cockrell scored 8 points for Lufkin, Menefee had 7 and Coleman had 6.
The Lady Panthers improved to 4-1 in district while the Panthers moved to 2-1.
Lufkin returns to action on Tuesday when it travels to Pine Tree. The Lady Panthers start at 6:15 p.m. with the Panthers following at 7:30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.