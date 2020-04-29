Even before he started school, baseball was always there for Nick Mosley. From lacing up the cleats for a T-ball game up until his high school days, his days were spent around the sport.
Starting next year, the sport will take him to Fairfield, Illinois, where he has already committed to play for Frontier Community College. But even with his future baseball and college plans set, he knows things will be different.
“I’m going to miss putting on that jersey that says Lufkin across the chest,” Mosley said. “I grew up with these guys and made a lot of friendships. We’re definitely going to keep in touch, it’s going to be different next year.”
Mosley left his mark on the program in his three years on the varsity. He debuted as a sophomore while Lufkin competed in a Houston area district against 6A powerhouses.
Then as a junior, Mosley emerged as a second-team all-district selection in the outfield as Lufkin just missed on a district title while making the postseason.
“When I first got into the program, I felt like I was always trying to prove something,” Mosley said. “Once I got going,” the key is being sure I’m ready to go every time I’m on the field whether it’s practice or a game. That experience helps, but you’ve still got to put the work into it.”
That work has never been a problem according to Lufkin head coach John Cobb.
Mosley earned his spot on the Panthers after initially starting under the radar.
“His work ethic really separated him and that’s what got him on the field,” Cobb said. “He was looked over but really bought into what we were teaching. A year later he was an all-district player.”
Mosley worked his way into the lineup thanks to his approach at the plate along with his skill set in the outfield. He stood beside one of his best friends in the outfield in Tre Odom, who is headed to Louisiana-Monroe on a football scholarship.
Their bond away from the field is one that surpasses their on-field accomplishments.
“We’ve been there for each other since we were little,” Mosley said. “I really did grow up with him and consider him my brother.”
While Mosley’s senior season was cut short, he doesn’t harp on what could have been. Some of his best memories from his career came last season when Lufkin battled within a single win of a district title before making its return to the playoffs.
“It’s just really special to play with all these guys here, and I think we all know that, especially the seniors,” Mosley said. “There are guys I’ve known almost all my life and guys I just kind of met in high school. No matter what, putting on that Lufkin jersey is something special.”
Now he’ll trade in that jersey for one a few states away next season. Mosley just recently made it official he would be attending Frontier Community College.
Although there will be plenty of lengthy trips, he expects it to be worth it.
“I was hesitant about being that far away from home, but it’s something I had to do,” Mosley said. “They supported it and told me they thought I should go for it. It’s been a goal of mine since I was younger, and I’m just excited to have the opportunity.”
While Mosley is taking his game to the next level, his high school coch said his mark on the program won’t soon be forgotten.
“He’s a great kid that makes great grades,” Cobb said. “He’s given himself the opportunity to go play college baseball through a lot of hard work. He’s the type of kid you want in your program.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.