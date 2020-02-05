The Lady Wolves took the drama out of the game early before the Timberwolves used their defense to slam the door late as Pineywoods Community Academy swept a pair of district games over Newton at AC’s Shands Gym Tuesday night.
The Lady Wolves allowed two points in the first 15 minutes of the game on the way to a dominating 35-18 win.
The Timberwolves delivered an encore performance as they held the Eagles without a point for more than five minutes down the stretch in picking up a hard-fought 47-40 victory.
In boys’ action, PCA led for the majority of the first three quarters only to be caught with the help of some hot shooting from Newton.
When Vail Fowler tied the game at 38-38 on a putback with 5:58 remaining, it looked like PCA would be pushed to the final minute.
Instead a lights-out defensive stretch helped lock down a Timberwolves’ victory.
Fabian Del Toro started the run with a free throw and a layup before De’Coveon Johnson put back a miss.
Del Toro drove for a basket before Johnson’s layup made the score 47-38 in the final minute.
By the time, Newton’s Corey Foster put in two free throws with 33 seconds left, the game had been decided.
Del Toro led PCA with 14 points, while Houston Wall had 10.
Following the girls’ blowout win, the Timberwolves looked like they would follow suit. After Newton’s Kevin Watson hit a 3-pointer to start the scoring, PCA scored the next 11 points.
Jordan Morrison put back a miss and Blake Harris dominated on the inside in scoring five points in the run that helped the lead grow to 11-3.
Newton closed the quarter with a Fowler drive that made it 11-5.
The Timberwolves eventually took a 21-17 lead into halftime.
In the third quarter, Newton took its second lead of the game on a Watson triple, but PCA eventually took a 34-33 lead into the final eight minutes when Seth Hamilton put in a layup.
That set up PCA’s strong finish that proved to be the difference.
Other PCA scorers were Morrison (6), Harris (5), JaBrailen Duffield and Johnson (4) and David May and Hamilton (2).
The Lady Wolves put the game away well before halftime as they held Newton scoreless in the first 7:56. Trenity Johnson started the game with two free throws, Ireland Harrell and Bella Stanley made layups, Aspynn Walker converted a 3-point play and Stanley finished the run with a triple for a 12-0 lead.
Newton got its first basket on a Larayah Woods’ jumper that made it 12-2.
PCA started the second quarter with another 12-0 run with Mercedes Winn and Stanley each hitting a layup and a 3-pointer and Harrell making a layup, eventually upping the lead to 24-2.
PCA led 24-4 at halftime and 28-12 after three quarters before coasting to the win.
Stanley led PCA with 10 points. Other PCA scorers were Winn (8), Harrell and Johnson (6) and Aspynn Walker (5).
Harrell was honored for the Lady Wolves’ Senior Night.
Pineywoods Community Academy will play at Central on Friday night.
