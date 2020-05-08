Nine Lufkin players were among a group of players who were honored after their seasons were cut short with the District 16-5A All-Senior Baseball Team being announced earlier this week.
Seniors on the Panthers’ who were selected were pitchers Cy Murphy and Shaun Bowers, catchers Caleb Newsome and Jamaari Hunt, first basemen Brett Riggs and Rylee Widmann, infielder A.J. Bonacci and outfielders Nick Mosley and Tre Odom.
Murphy was a first-team all-district selection who has signed with Angelina College. Bowers was a second-team all-district selection last year. Riggs was a first-team all-district selection last year.
Mosley made the second-team all-district squad a year ago and has signed with Frontier Community College in Illinois. Odom was a second-team all-district selection last year and is headed to Louisiana-Monroe on a football scholarship.
Bonacci is set to continue his baseball career at Carl Albert State.
For Lufkin head coach John Cobb, he said his senior group will be remembered just as much for what they did off the field as they will for what they did on the field.
“These were some great kids that were in the program for three and a half years,” Cobb said. “Every one of them is going to college, and the lowest GPA in the group was an 87. I never had to worry about getting an email from teachers about their grades or about them getting in trouble. This was a phenomenal group, academically and athletically.”
The original idea was brought forth by Hallsville head coach Scott Mitchell.
“I came up with an idea and pitched it around at our school, wondering what we could do to, maybe not ease the pain, but at least let them know we felt their pain,” Mitchell said. “I thought about our baseball guys and how we could maybe recognize them. I sent a group text to the other coaches in the district to see what they thought about it, and everyone thought it was a great idea for them to maybe get their name in the newspaper one more time with their school by their name.”
Following is a list of the 16-5A All-Senior Baseball Team.
Pitchers: Nolan Cox, Hallsville; Drayton Brown, Hallsville; Wyatt Wood, Whitehouse; Reid Trimble, Whitehouse, Cy Murphy, Lufkin; Shaun Bowers, Lufkin; Caleb Valentine, Marshall; Luke Oxsheer, Pine Tree; Breeken Braswell; Blake Couch, Pine Tree; Paddie Topher, Marshall.
Catchers: Ashton Rogers, Whitehouse; Payton McMullen, Marshall; Caleb Newsome, Lufkin; Jamaari Hunt, Lufkin; Nate Gaytan, Jacksonville.
First base: Brett Riggs, Lufkin; Rylee Widmann, Lufkin; Jarius Mitchell, Marshall.
Designated hitter: Bryce Wilson, Whitehouse; Brett Bohanan, Nacogdoches.
Infielders: Easton Loyd, Hallsville; Skyler Trevino, Whitehouse; Blake Ware, Hallsville; Angel Pinuelas, Jacksonville; Jayden Torrance, Hallsville; Colby McPherson, Hallsville; A.J. Bonacci, Lufkin; Blake Wilson, Nacogdoches; Chris Sanchez, Jacksonville.
Outfielders: Nick Mosley, Lufkin; Nick Johnson, John Tyler; Zach Daniel, Hallsville; Hagen Mangum, Hallsville; Tre Odom, Lufkin; Trenton Wayne, Pine Tree; Connor Reed, Hallsville; Ryan Bunch, Hallsville; Jamari Cole, John Tyler; Cole Tuman, Whitehouse; Kaden Casey, Whitehouse; Landon Barber, Whitehouse; Cord Hillis, Nacogdoches; Carson Still, Nacogdoches; Rodrick Hyter, Marshall; Jarrett Phillips, Marshall; Hunter Lindemann, Marshall; Taylor Bingham, Jacksonville; Ryan Gutierrez, Jacksonville.
