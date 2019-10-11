A 14-9 win over a Top 10 Jasper team was a nice way to close non-district action, but Diboll head coach Blake Morrison and the Lumberjacks knew the real work started with the district opener last week.
Thanks to another big night from Daris McMillan, along with an always stingy defense, the ’Jacks passed their first district test with a 43-10 win over a Crockett team picked to finish third in 11-3A DI.
McMillan was unstoppable to the tune of 295 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries as Diboll scored the final 30 points after being pushed early by the Bulldogs.
As good as McMillan and the Diboll offense have been in averaging 40 points per contest, it has been the defense that has helped push it to the next level this season.
In five games, Diboll has given up less than seven points per game.
Friday’s output against Crockett was the most points the ’Jacks have allowed all season.
The Lumberjacks will look to continue their hot streak tonight when they host Coldspring, another team picked to make the playoffs in 11-3A DI.
Coldspring enters the night with a 3-3 record and a 1-1 district mark. It has been a roller coaster ride for the Trojans early in district as they opened with a 42-0 loss to Franklin before bouncing back with a 42-0 win over Trinity.
Kickoff for tonight’s game in Diboll is set for 7:30.
West Sabine (2-2) at Groveton (4-1) — The Indians might have preferred to skip last week’s bye after back-to-back blowout victories over Kerens and Centerville.
In those games, Groveton outscored its opponents 95-21 in contests that were decided well before the game was over.
The Indians’ lone setback was a 42-39 loss to Buffalo when a late comeback came up short.
Groveton’s first district test will come against West Sabine, a team that advanced to the playoffs last season and is picked fourth in 12-2A DI this year.
The Tigers are 2-2 this season after a 54-40 loss to Hemphill last week.
Kickoff is set for 7 tonight in Groveton.
Corrigan-Camden (3-2) at New Waverly (4-1) — The Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs had a week off to regroup for district play after back-to-back losses.
The Bulldogs latest loss was a 40-15 setback against a talented Alto squad.
Corrigan-Camden will open district with a New Waverly team that has exceeded its early expectations. Coming off a one-win season, the Bulldogs are riding a four-game winning streak with all of those contests decided by single digits.
New Waverly has won its last three games by a total of eight points, including last week’s 21-20 win over Normangee.
Kickoff for tonight’s game in New Waverly is set for 7:30.
Huntington (0-6), bye — It was a rough non-district slate for the Huntington Red Devils who were winless in six games.
That non-district slate came to an end with a 56-14 home loss to Liberty last Friday night.
The Red Devils will try to regroup from that start with this week’s bye before they travel to Jasper next week. The Bulldogs are the pick to win District 9-4A DII for the second straight year.
Jasper, which is 3-1, had a game canceled against West Orange-Stark, following a 63-6 win over La Marque. Jasper’s lone loss was a 14-9 decision against Diboll.
