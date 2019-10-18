It was another big day for the Hudson cross country teams as they swept the District 20-4A meet in Hudson Wednesday.
On the girls side, Kayleigh Wagnon continued her domination by winning the race in a time of 12:22. Hudson won the meet with 15 points, followed by Center with 48.
Other Hudson runners were: 2. Breanna Lipscomb (12:48), 4. Jocelyn Gonzalez (13:42), 5. Emily Davis (13:42), 7. Mackenzie Cavins (13:55), 8. Cullen Merrell (14:04) and 13. Emma Ellisor (14:41).
Huntington runners were: 20. Precious Humphries (16:26), 22. Emily Wheeler (16:40) and 25. Kaylee White.
On the boys side, the Hornets held off strong competition from Center and Carthage in winning the event. Hudson won the meet with 36 points, while Center had 44 and Carthage had 50.
Hudson runners were: 3. Erik Lawrence (16:47), 4. Austin Ponder (17:01), 7. Alex Brown (17:52), 10. Chandler Tamez (18:03), 12. Saul Acevedo (18:32), 16. Julian Baltazar (18:52), 17. Spencer Branske (19:01).
Huntington runners were: 20. Nick Paxon (19:18), 25. Perrin Teer (19:52), 26. Colby Layton (20:17), 27. Parker Dickinson (20:31), 29. Reece Modisette (20:53), 31. Domanick McClure and 33. Aundre Weatherd.
Hudson’s Jazmine Johnson won the JV girls race in a time of 14:40 as the Lady Hornets raced to the team title.
Other Hudson runners were: 2. Hannah Sessions, 3. Jessica Villarreal, 5. Rebecca Branske, 6. Brisa Ibarra, 8. Lauren Gentry, 10. Alison Karber, 11. Sydney Ross, 12. Katie Davis, 13. Sofia Reyes, 15. Emma Griggs, 19. Cassidy Hernandez.
Hudson finished in second place in the JV boys race. Hudson runners were: 3. Deaton Johnson, 4. Terry Bishop, 5. Bradly Knight, 11. Gage Mason, 12. Zach Swanzy, 18. Colby Mosley, 19. Marcus Harris, 21. Jeffrey Burns, 23. Juan Ramirez, 24. Hugo Ramos, 25. Garrett Marquardt, 27. Tucker White, 29. Zach Squyres, 33. Mason Crisp, 34. Jack Squyres.
Huntington’s Trace Haskins took 16th place.
Hudson’s also swept the middle school races.
Runners for the Lady Hornets were: 1. Julian Bledsoe, 2. Audrey Dunn, 4. Caelyn Williams, 5. Madison Vasquez, 7. Kasie Lopez, 8. Peyton Emerson, 11. Remi Radke, 12. Addison Ponder, 13. Brenda Izaguirre, 14. Araya Horace, 15. Jenna Ivey, 16. Anna Claire Todd, 20. Jayden Dickerson, 22. Kaylee Snider, 27. Camryn Chumley, 28. Harlie Lout, 29. Kaileigh Solorio, 30. Emma Heckendorn, 32. Kylee Burton, 33. Kyla Page, 34. Anna Wheeler, 36. Ximena Garcia, 37. Mariana Garcia, 38. Jordan Stringer, 39. Emma Stott, 40. Estephanie Ramos, 42. Reece Robertson, 43. Chloe Fore, 44. Kylie Wigley, 46. Mackenzie Jordan, 48. Daffney George, 51. Elaina Day, 54. Lillie Carr, 55. Yvette Gomez, 56. Kenley Clifton, and 57. Ziyah Langston.
Huntington’s girls took third. Huntington runners were: 18. Gracie Hall, 19. Gracie Lambert, 21. Azela White, 24. Kaelin Early, 26. Bree Davis, 49. Kalli Keller, 50. Clarissa Rodriguez, 52. Ali Greenly, 53. Samantha Nichols
Runners for the Hornets were: 1. Connor Graves, 2. Zach Trevathan, 3. Humberto Duron, 5. Isaac Wallis, 9. Brennon Hall, 11. Scott Cassels, 12. Aiden Burankitipinyo, 14. Grant Flournoy, 16. Chris Powell, 17. Mao Martinez, 18. Thomas Overmyer, 19. Carter Warren, 20. Daymon Woodard, 21. Connor Harkins, 22. Kaleb Poullard, 23. Lawson Crenshaw, 24. Mason Purvis, 25. Cade King, 26. Kamron Jones, 27. Andy Villarreal, 29. Peyton Vines, 32. Uriel Zammaripa, 34. Alex Capps, 36. Wriley Fincher, 37. Peyton Goff, 38. Eian Wise, 39. Gage Bergeron, 41. Luis Ramirez, 42. Arturo Ramos, 44. Javy Salazar, 45. Tristen McGee, 47. Craig Forke, 48. Peyton Poyton, 49. Weston Lunsford, 50. Hayne Enos, 52. Noe Moreno, 53. Eli Baltazar, 55. Matthew Lipscomb, 56. Dylan Harkins, 57. Josh Harris, 59. Garrett Thornton, 60. Colton Cryetr, 61. Adam Llewellyn, 62. David Lara.
Huntington took second place. Huntington runners were: 4. Obrian Patton, 6. Edgar Perez,8. Alex Havard, 13. Tyler Davidson, 43. LaJason Hartsfield,
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.