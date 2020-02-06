DIBOLL — From two wins to a district title and an 11-win season, the Diboll Lumberjacks senior class set the tone when it comes to success on the football field.
On Wednesday morning, five of those players were on hand in front of a big crowd at Lumberjack Gym as they signed their letters of intent to continue their playing career at the next level.
Those making their commitments were Ricardo Harrison (Trinity Valley), Dylan Maskunas (Lyon College), Daris McMillan (Colorado Mesa), Jorrin Thompson (Navarro) and Tyveon Williams (Southeastern Oklahoma State). Herbert Gums, who signed with Boise State in the early signing period in December, joined his five teammates in Diboll’s biggest signing class in recent memory.
This has been a long time coming,” Diboll head coach Blake Morrison said. “They’re reaping the benefits of not only this year but the guys that have come before them.
“This is a big day for these players. You can be the best player in the world, but if you don’t have the grades, then they don’t want you. If you don’t have character, then they won’t take you.”
Since the players at Wednesday’s signing were in high school, they have seen steady improvement. After the ’Jacks went 2-9 in 2016, they improved to 6-4 in 2017.
Last year’s impressive 10-2 mark was followed by an 11-1 record this year, which included an undefeated regular season and a district title.
McMillan will head to Colorado Mesa, which competes in Division II’s Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, after a stellar career with the ’Jacks. This past season, he ran for 2,006 yards and 29 touchdowns while earning 11-3A DI Offensive MVP honors. In his career, he ran for 4,717 yards and 61 touchdowns.
“They loved the way I ran, so they gave me this opportunity” McMillan said. “When I talked to the coaches, they treated me like I was one of their own. I’m going to have to get used to the weather pretty fast. I’ll need to bring some extra clothes.”
Maskunas is coming off two years as a starter for the ’Jacks. in those two years, Diboll combined for a 21-3 record.
He will be headed to Lyon, a school in Batesville, Arkansas, that competes in NAIA’s American Midwest Conference.
“I always dreamed this day would come,” Maskunas said. “It’s great I got to share this day with these teammates here. I believe we all deserve it.”
Williams was one of two area athletes that committed to Southeastern Oklahoma State on Wednesday. Lufkin wide receiver Christian Reggie signed there earlier in the day.
Williams played both wide receiver and defensive back at Diboll.
Thompson is headed to Navarro where he will play for perennial JUCO powerhouse Navarro. He quickly established himself among Diboll’s standouts this past season.
Jorrin is the brother of Jerrin Thompson, a Lufkin standout who signed his letter of intent with Texas during the early signing period.
“I knew at the end of football season I’d have this opportunity,” Jorrin Thompson said. “I just want to stay focused and get my work done both on and off the field once I get there.”
Harrison will be a future opponent of Thompson after signing with Trinity Valley. The Diboll offensive lineman had 23 pancake blocks this past season and graded out at 94%.
“I’m the first one of my family to be able to do this so it’s a huge accomplishment for me,” Harrison said. “It makes me feel like all those hours and days of practice have paid off. I’ll miss Diboll, but I know we’ve left the program in good shape.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.