It’s been a rough road for the Lufkin Panthers in the first two weeks of the season. A brutal schedule mixed with some inconsistent play has left the team struggling in the early going.
With the district slate starting on Tuesday night, the Panthers know it’s officially time to start grinding away.
Lufkin will be at home for the first time in the 2020 season as they host the Pete Runnels tournament, which gets underway in Lufkin and Nacogdoches today.
“We desperately need to get some momentum going into district,” Lufkin head coach John Cobb said. “We’ve been pretty sporadic throughout the season. We need to get everything to come together.”
Lufkin opened the season by dropping four of six games in the Bryan/College Station tournament. The Panthers followed with a 1-3-1 mark in the Brazoswood tournament this past week.
Cobb said the team could have finished the tournament with five wins, although its own mistakes proved to be costly.
“Sometimes the pitching is good and the hitting is off,” Cobb said. “Sometimes it’s the opposite. Then sometimes we’ll put it together a little better and our fielding will be off. We think we can get it all there, but we have to put it together.”
Lufkin will open the tournament with a pair of games this afternoon. The Panthers host Westside at 2:30 p.m. before taking on Brazoswood at 4:45. This past weekend, the Panthers dropped a 3-2 decision to Westside and tied Brazoswood 1-1.
The Panthers will face New Caney Porter at 7 p.m. on Friday before playing Nacogdoches at 4:45 p.m. Saturday.
“We’re playing four more good teams this week, which is the way we like it,” Cobb said. “You’re not going to make yourself better by playing teams that aren’t on the same level. But in the first two weekends, we’ve played a lot of good competition and haven’t stepped up to their level. We need that to change.”
Lufkin has gotten strong pitching performances from Cy Murphy, Alex Luna, Reid Hensley, Coby Dejesus and Hunter Ditsworth over the first two weeks of the season.
Cobb said this weekend’s action will help further finalize pitching plans when district action starts next week.
“We’ve had a few guys that have thrown it really well,” Cobb said. “That’s good because we’re getting a good idea of who’s going to start and who will relieve.”
The Panthers are also looking for more consistency at the plate in preparation for the district opener.
“We need to have better approaches and quality at bats,” Cobb said. “We’ll have one at bat where we’ll look really good, then the next at bat will look like we’ve never seen a baseball.”
This weekend’s tournament features a field of eight teams. Joining Lufkin will be Bryan Rudder, Hudson, Brazoswood, Nacogdoches, New Caney Porter, Port Neches-Groves and Westside.
“We’ve got three local teams and five coming in from out of town,” Cobb said. “They’re all very good teams. It will be a good chance for everyone to get good competition in before district starts.”
Following is a complete list of tournament games.
Thursday
Morris Frank Park: Hudson vs. Porter, 10 a.m.; Porter vs. Westside, 12:15 p.m.; Westside vs. Lufkin, 2:30 p.m.; Lufkin vs. Brazoswood, 4:45 p.m.; Brazoswood vs. Hudson, 7 p.m.; Nacogdoches High School: Nacogdoches vs. Rudder, 12:15 p.m.; Rudder vs. Port Neches-Groves, 2:30 p.m.; Port Neches-Groves vs. Nacogdoches, 4:45 p.m.
Friday
Morris Frank Park: Westside vs. Brazoswood, 10 a.m.; Brazoswood vs. Porter, 12:15 p.m.; Hudson vs. Rudder, 2:30 p.m.; Port Neches-Groves vs. Westside, 4:45 p.m.; Lufkin vs. Port Neches-Groves, 7 p.m.; Nacogdoches High School: Nacogdoches vs. Porter, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday
Morris Frank Park: Port Neches-Groves, 10 a.m.; Brazoswood vs. Nacogdoches, 12:15 p.m.; Lufkin vs. New Caney Porter, 2:30 p.m.; Nacogdoches vs. Hudson, 4:45 p.m.; Nacogdoches High School: Rudder vs. Westside, 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.