DIBOLL — Diboll’s Kaitlyn “KK” Rodriguez has been one of the key pieces of the Ladyjack softball team’s foundation, playing numerous positions while leading her team to playoff berths in each of her past three seasons.
On Monday, Rodriguez signed her letter of intent to take her bat, glove and leadership skills to Northeast Texas Community College beginning in the fall of 2020. Rodriguez will major in nursing while helping the Eagles compete in a tough Region XIV conference.
“I’ve been looking forward to this day since I first started playing softball when I was 7 years old, and now that it’s all come together, I’m excited,” Rodriguez said. “I visited the campus and met Coach (Jessica) Keith, and it just felt like a second home to me.
“I love how enclosed the campus is,” Rodriguez said. “It’s not big, but it’s not small. I felt like I’ll fit right in. It’s the right place for me.”
The versatile Rodriguez has played multiple positions in her time as a Ladyjack; she also wields some pop in her bat, a factor she believes will help land her a role in the Lady Eagle lineup.
“I’m willing to play wherever she puts me, but I’m hoping to start somewhere in the corners,” Rodriguez said.“Like Coach Keith said, it’s all about hard work, and that’s all I’ve known growing up, so I feel I’ll be ready for the challenge.”
As she moves into her final season as a Ladyjack, Rodriguez said she hopes she and her fellow seniors can help the team continue its march toward what they hope will end with a state title after managing deeper progressions in the postseason the past few years. She credited Diboll head softball coach Hayland Hardy with helping her grow into her current role as a leader.
“I think I’m more level-headed and mature now as far as my mindset toward the game after working with Coach Hardy,” Rodriguez said. “I feel I’ve grown both as a player and a person, and I want to show that in my senior year.”
Rodriguez is the daughter of Julissa and Gilberto Rodriguez.
