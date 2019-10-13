As the defending district champions, the Lufkin Panthers go into every game expecting opponents’ best shot. Over the past two weeks, Magnolia and College Station have lived up to those expectations by challenging the Panthers into the fourth quarter.
However, when the Panthers have been pushed to the brink, they have been at their best.
The latest example came in a battle of district heavyweights on Friday night. After failing to put the Cougars away earlier, Austin Sosa scored on a 3-yard run that cut Lufkin’s lead to 17-14 headed into the final 12 minutes.
Seven plays and 86 yards later, the Panthers were back in the end zone, and by the middle of the fourth quarter, Lufkin had put away College Station.
A game that hung in the balance just minutes earlier became a runaway for Lufkin.
“After it got down to a 3-point game, the kids didn’t back down,” Lufkin head coach Todd Quick said. “They were in the same spot last week and did what they needed to do. You can’t simulate that on a practice field. They stayed right in there and made plays in all three phases of the game.”
Lufkin’s win leaves the Panthers as one of just two unbeaten teams left in 8-5A DI. Magnolia West, which took a 40-15 win over Caney Creek on Friday night, is also 3-0. Those teams will meet in Lufkin in two weeks.
College Station, Tomball and Magnolia are a game back. Lufkin holds wins over College Station and Magnolia and will play Tomball this week.
Even though Lufkin still has plenty of work left to complete a district title, it took a big step in the right direction with Friday’s win.
“When good teams challenge you, you can’t get too high or too low,” Quick said. “You have to be a flat liner. That’s what they’ve done the last two weeks.”
Next up for Lufkin is a road trip to Tomball to face a team only one game behind it in the standings. Tomball took a 30-21 win over Waller.
Here is a look back at Friday’s win.
Defense: The Panthers held a tough College Station team to under 300 yards while also forcing two turnovers. Tre Odom was the biggest headliner for the Pack with both of the team’s interceptions.
Meanwhile, Lufkin held College Station to 14 points until the Cougars put together a final scoring drive in the final minutes.
The biggest test for Lufkin came in the ground game once again as Roderick Brown ran for 159 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries. However, almost all of that damage came before the half.
Through the air, College Station was held to 116 yards on 13-of-21 passing with two interceptions.
Lufkin will get a pair of tests against Tomball and Magnolia West over the next two weeks before closing the season with Caney Creek and Waller.
Offense: Although the passing game continued to be efficient in its attack, the Panthers were most pleased with how they finished the game on the ground.
After two weeks of struggles in the ground game, Lufkin had a hard time getting its rushing game going through three quarters.
That all went out the window when Caleb Berry finished with 69 yards on 15 carries with most of that coming when Lufkin took control of the game down the stretch.
Jordan Moore had one of his best games of the season by throwing for 286 yards and a touchdown on 20-of-24 passing.
Ja’Lynn Polk had nine catches for 147 yards, and Kelton Wright added 120 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions.
Special teams: Caleb Encarnacion was perfect on the night with a 23-yard field goal and four extra points.
Lufkin’s only struggles came in the punting game where it averaged 24 yards on three punts.
Christian Reggie contributed to the win as his 26-yard punt return set up Lufkin’s first score.
