When Central High School’s Lexi Windsor first decided she wanted to become a softball pitcher, she headed straight out to a cage to begin honing her skills.
Not one of those fancy batting/pitching cages available nowadays. At 7 years old, Windsor made the best of it anyway.
“I started pitching by throwing into my dog’s cage,” Windsor said. “I signed up for tournament ball with a local team, and I started seeing videos of people going on to play college softball. I knew that’s what I wanted to do.”
Windsor on Wednesday went from the little girl throwing into a dog’s cage to a college softball signee when she inked her letter of intent to play for Bossier Parish Community College beginning in the fall of 2020.
“When I went to their camp, they offered me then and took me in, and it just felt like I was at home,” Windsor said. “It’s a small campus and community, and it’s not far from home. It felt a lot like East Texas.
“Every time I go to one of their camps, the players greet me even if I’m not playing. The coaches always greet me with open arms, and they help me with anything I ask. They’re really good people.”
Windsor has been a mainstay for the Lady Dog program in each of her first three years, serving as the team’s ace in the circle while batting cleanup in the lineup. In every one of Windsor’s three seasons, the Lady Dogs have advanced to the postseason. Her career stats are eye-popping: A .334 batting average, a .591 slugging percentage, 11 homers and 65 RBI at the plate. In the circle, she’s compiled a 68-20 record, striking out 681 batters and walking just 69 while posting a 1.79 ERA.
Windsor said the Cavalier coaches have assured her she’ll have very few days off once she joins the team.
“They told me when I committed that I’d be pitching, but I’d also be hitting in the lineup and playing first base,” Windsor said. “I’m pretty excited to contribute.
“No days off. All grind.”
Along the way, Windsor said, she’s benefitted from both Central and other coaches who helped her realize her dream.
“Our coaches have treated me like any other college coach would,” Windsor said. “Coach Acosta pushed me, and he didn’t take it easy on me. There were some long nights in the cages, and lessons on lessons. My tournament ball coach (Anthony Springer) is a college coach, and he’s been really helpful.”
Central head coach Kurtis Acosta said the Cavaliers are getting a special player and a true leader.
“Leadership is one of Lexi’s best qualities,” Acosta said. “She’s laid a foundation here with her leadership in the circle and at the plate, but she also leads in the dugout and the locker room — just everywhere Lexi goes, she’s a leader. You can’t spell ‘Windsor’ without ‘Win.’ She’s used to winning, and she sets that tone every single day.”
Acosta admitted having Windsor on the field was a luxury he’ll miss next year.
“A lot of times, teams hit for their pitchers, but Lexi’s always been one of best hitters as well as our best pitcher,” Acosta said. “It’s a great luxury, and Bossier Parish is getting someone they can expect from Day One to be a Bulldog on the mound.
“I’ve been spoiled. From the beginning, she walked out, took the ball and said, ‘Let’s go.’ She’s definitely a rare player.”
Windsor’s parents are Shannon and Lonzo Windsor.
