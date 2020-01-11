Luis Flores scored a game-tying goal with 17:30 remaining as the Lufkin Panthers overcame a pair of deficits to stay undefeated with a 2-2 draw against the Longview Lobos on the second day of the Lobo Invitational Friday afternoon.
For the second straight day, Lufkin found itself in a 1-0 hole in the first 10 minutes of the game. Unlike Thursday when Lufkin bounced back for a win, the Panthers were never able to take the lead.
However, it did enough to earn a draw on the road, moving its record to 4-0-1.
“We had a lot of injuries so we had to play a lot of kids today,” Lufkin head coach David McPherson said. “When these kids get down, it seems like it just motivates them. Even with some guys out, they were determined to make sure we didn’t lose.”
Following Longview’s goal in the opening minutes, Lufkin bounced back with Oscar Ibarra assisting on a Luis Flores goal that tied it up at 1-1.
Longview regained the lead for the second time on a goal midway through the second half.
The Panthers finally broke through with the game-tying goal for the second time when Adan Hernandez assisted on an Ibarra goal that knotted the game at 2-2.
“It really wasn’t the best game we’ve played,” McPherson said. “But our fitness level really came into play in the second half. We didn’t always play well, but we kept running and the effort never went away. Longview’s got a great team and we had to keep pushing until the end.”
McPherson credited goalkeeper Brandon Flores for his play in the net along with Trey Walker, Miguel Rojo, Ibarra and Flores.
“Our defense stood up to them today, and it wasn’t easy,” McPherson said. “When the effort is there, it can make up for not executing as well as we can.”
Lufkin will finish off the Lobo Invitational at 12:30 p.m. today when it hosts Tyler Lee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.