Huntington’s Garrett Chancellor had a breakout season as a sophomore as he led the Red Devils to the playoffs for the second straight season.
He was rewarded for those efforts as he was recently named the District 9-4A DII Newcomer of the Year.
Chancellor threw for 142 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Huntington’s playoff-clinching 28-6 win over the Tarkington Longhorns.
He had company on the all-district squad as the Red Devils put three players on the first-team and eight more on the second team.
Offensive lineman Andrew Culpepper earned his spot on the first-team as one of the top blockers for Chancellor.
Blaine Trekell was a first-team inside linebacker.
On the defensive side, linebacker Blaine Trekell and defensive back Ayden Colbert were each named to the first-team.
Second-team selections for the Red Devils were defensive back Hunter Mayes, outside linebacker John Kenny Flood, tight end Devin Luker, wide receiver Austin Harris, running back Andrew Faulk and kicker Perrin Teer.
Chase Calhoun earned second-team on both sides of the ball as he was picked both at inside linebacker and fullback.
Jasper Conn also received dual recognition as he was a second-team player on the defensive and offensive lines.
Honorable-mention selections for the Red Devils were offensive linemen Colton Kelley and Jordan Payne, defensive lineman Noah Ross, outside linebacker James Paxon and defensive back Jacob Smith.
Academic all-district selections for the Red Devils were Andrew Quick, Kenny Reppond, Devin Snell, Aiden Henson, Teer, Calhoun, Chancellor, Culpepper, Faulk, Flood, Harris, Kelley, Luker and Mayes.
Huntington advanced to the playoffs for the second time in school history.
