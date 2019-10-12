DIBOLL — Daris McMillan scored a pair of touchdowns and Dylan Maskunas passed for two more as the Lumberjacks rolled to a 42-0 win over the Coldspring Trojans here on a muddy Friday night to remain undefeated on the season.
McMillan, who racked up 25 carries for 224 yards, found the end zone twice in the first half on a 3-yard run midway through the first quarter followed by a 36-yard run with 9:29 to go in the second. Adrian Garcia’s kicks were good, giving the Lumberjacks a 14-0 lead.
Maskunas got in on the action with six minutes to go in the half when he hooked with Zack Albro on a 13-yard pass to extend the lead to 21-0 Diboll.
Jaylen McMillan put the game away on a 55-yard kickoff return early in the third quarter to increase Diboll’s lead to 28-0.
A 34-yard touchdown pass from Maskunas to Jeremiah Gums and a 14-yard Tyveon Williams’ run closed out scoring on the night before the end of the third quarter to bring the final to 42-0 Diboll.
Diboll (6-0, 2-0) travels to Elkhart Friday for a 7:30 p.m. game.
