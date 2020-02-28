The Lufkin Panthers’ golf team is off to a fast start as they recently won first place at the Hallsville Spring Classic, which was held on Monday in Longview.
Lufkin won the event with a season-low score of 303. That was enough to outlast the Central Bulldogs, who finished in second at 16 shots back with a 319. New Diana finished in third place with a 321.
Lufkin’s Jaxon Griffith won the individual title after finishing in a four-way tie with teammate Michael Rasmussen, Central’s Cameron Hubbard and New Diana’s Sam Benson.
Each player shot a 73 for the round with Griffith winning the playoff. Benson took second place, followed by Hubbard and Rasmussen.
They were followed by Lufkin teammates Sammy Henson (76), Wil Stafford (81) and Ian Bostwick (81).
Central had a strong showing at the event with Jace Spencer finishing in sixth place with a 75, just two shots off the lead.
They were followed by Brandt Butler (81), Morgan Hubbard (90) and Macay Maddux (105).
Griffith also won the Regional Preview tournament in Rockwall by shooting a 74.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.