HUDSON — Rainy and cold weather couldn’t keep the Diboll Lady Jacks and Hudson Lady Hornets off the turf field on the opening morning of the Hudson tournament. It couldn’t slow down the bats either.
The final result was a 7-7 tie in a game that featured plenty of offense on both sides of the ball.
Brynn Davis led the Hudson offense with a double, single and two RBIs, while Hailey Fuentes powered the Diboll bats in a game that totaled 14 runs before being stopped in the top of the third inning due to the tournament’s time-limit rule.
With a consistent rain falling throughout the game, Diboll got its offense going in the top of the first inning with the help of a pair of walks to Skyler Martin and Mia Mireles.
Alyssa Mireles then drove a blast to the center field wall for a two-run triple. She came around to score on a throwing error on the same play that made it 3-0.
Hudson didn’t take long to fight back as it matched that total in the bottom half of the inning.
Davis started the inning with a double before Madi Ulrich drew a walk.
Tasha Pierce then drove a ball to deep center for a sacrifice fly, and when it was dropped, two runners were able to move into scoring position.
Hudson’s Hanna Allen made the Lady Jacks pay for that error with a sharp two-run single up the middle that tied it at 3-3.
Diboll used the long ball to regain the lead as Zayda Perez was walked before Fuentes drove a two-run blast over the centerfield wall, making it a 5-3 game.
That lead didn’t last long either as Madi Barnett and Makayla Burton singled before Makayla Foote delivered an RBI single to narrow the gap to 5-4.
Davis followed with a two-run single up the middle to give Hudson its first lead at 6-5. Ulrich’s fielder’s choice scored Allen with the seventh run.
With time winding down in the last inning, Alyssa Mireles scored on a wild pitch. Then after the final batter of the game walked, a throwing error allowed Mallorie Roman to come home with the tying run.
Kinley Evans pitched for the Lady Hornets, striking out three batters.
Alyssa Mireles pitched two innings for Diboll.
Other Hudson hitters were Allen (single, 2 RBIs) Foote (single, RBI), Evans, Barnett and Burton (single) and Pierce (RBI). Roman added a single for Diboll.
Later in the day, Diboll had a 1-1 tie with Bullard.
The tournament will resume with games in Hudson and Nacogdoches. Following is a schedule for today’s action.
Hudson High School: Westwood vs. Bridge City, 8:30 a.m.; Nederland vs. Lovelady, 10 a.m.; Rusk vs. Kirbyville, 11:30 a.m.; Bridge City vs. Bullard, 1 p.m.; Hudson vs. Rusk, 2:30 p.m.; Kirbyville vs. Diboll, 4 p.m.; Lovelady vs. Bullard, 5:30 p.m.; Diboll vs. Westwood, 7 p.m.; Nederland vs. Hudson, 8:30 p.m.
Nacogdoches High School: Nacogdoches vs. Trinity, 8:30 a.m.; Livingston vs. Huntington, 10 a.m.; Center vs. Woodville, 11:30 a.m.; Huntington vs. Hardin-Jefferson, 1 p.m.; Trinity vs. Lufkin, 2:30 p.m.; Hardin-Jefferson vs. Livinston, 4 p.m.; Grapeland vs. Woodville, 5:30 p.m.; Lufkin vs. Center, 7 p.m.; Nacogdoches vs. Grapeland, 8:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.