Refuse to lose.
That’s been the mantra of the Lufkin Panthers through the first month of the season. So far, it hasn’t just been a saying, it’s been exactly what they have done.
Despite trailing in almost half of their games, Lufkin still has yet to find the loss column as it sports an 8-0-2 record.
“Playing against the teams we’ve played against, combined with the ways that we’ve found to win games, that creates a confidence among the players,” Lufkin head coach David McPherson said. “They’ve played with the lead, they’ve played from behind and usually found ways to win. That speaks for what they’re capable of.”
That has been a nice start, although it is virtually meaningless when the Panthers kick off the district slate against John Tyler tonight.
The 16-5A opener adds plenty of intrigue as the Lions are the defending district champions. Lufkin has hopes of taking that title from John Tyler.
“They won it last year and went three rounds deep,” McPherson said. “We’re not hiding that we want to win the district title this year. If we’re going to do that, it’s going to go through them.”
Lufkin and John Tyler are two of the three district teams that advanced to the regional quarterfinals one season ago. Jacksonville, another one of the district favorites, advanced to the regional semifinals.
McPherson said with that type of competition, teams can’t afford off nights.
“Every time you step on the field, you’re going to have to play your best game,” McPherson said. “You can’t have an off night and expect to win.”
Both teams competed at The Woodlands tournament on the opening weekend of the season. While Lufkin went 3-0, John Tyler finished with a 1-2 mark. The Lions have struggled through much of a loaded non-district schedule, although McPherson said they are still one of the top threats in the district.
“They’re very skilled with the ball at every position,” McPherson said. “They run their sets well as any team and do all the things right you need to in order to be successful.”
Lufkin has been a consistent force throughout the season in racking up eight wins in 10 contests. The other two were ties against 6A Longview.
The Panthers are 3-0-2 on the season against 6A teams and 5-0 against 5A squads.
“Probably the most important thing about our non-district schedule was us seeing pretty much every formation you can possibly see,” McPherson said. “You want to get exposed as much as possible, and we’ve been able to respond.”
The Panthers have also been able to hit their stride on the offensive side while the defense has come up with several big plays down the stretch.
“What we’ve struggled with the last few years is scoring multiple goals,” McPherson said. “I challenged the kids this year to put more shots in the back of the net. That takes the pressure off the entire team. The defense was kind of up and down early on, but I really think they’ve settled in lately.”
Kickoff for tonight’s game is set for 6 p.m. It is tentatively set to be played at John Outlaw Memorial Field at Abe Martin Stadium. However, the game could be moved to Jase Magers Soccer Field if weather conditions allow for drier condititons.
