HUDSON — A good mixture of pitching and defense can go a long way. The Hudson Hornets used that formula, combined with a few timely hits. in capping off a strong first week of the season at the Brandon Belt Classic.
In taking identical 2-1 wins over Class 5A teams Marshall and Crosby, Hudson kept their opponents off balance before eventually taking a lead in the fifth inning and holding on from there.
On Saturday morning, Collin Ross set the tone for the Hornets as he didn’t allow a base runner until the fifth inning. The Hudson sophomore eventually went five innings, allowing one unearned run on two hits with no walks and a strikeout to the first batter of the game. It was Ross’ first varsity win.
“He threw strikes and let his defense work behind him,” Hudson head coach Glen Kimble said. “Nothing’s coming easy for us so far, but we’re fighting through. Fortunately we got that one hit we needed.”
The win was Hudson’s third one-run decision in a five-game winning streak.
That clutch hit came off the bat of Hank Warren. After Bryce Hudman singled and swiped second, Warren roped an opposite field triple that one-hopped the wall and gave Hudson a 2-1 lead.
Warren did the work on the mound from there as he pitched the final two innings to record the save. Crosby put the potential tying run at third with one out in the sixth inning before Warren struck out the next batter and induced a flyout to end the threat.
He allowed a one-out single in the seventh inning but got a strikeout and grounder to end the game. The Hornets got on the board in the second inning when Trace Lucas doubled and scored on Bryce Hudman’s double down the left field line. Crosby tied the game in the fifth on a Hudson throwing error.
Hudson hitters were Hudman (double, single, RBI), Lucas (double, single), Warren (double, RBI) and Collin Pitts (single).
Late Friday night, the Hornets picked up a 2-1 win over Marshall.
Carson Courtney delivered for the Hornets as he picked up his first career varsity win, allowing no runs while striking out nine in five innings.
The Mavericks scored a run in the first inning before Hudson took advantage of some shaky defense to push across two fifth-inning runs.
Ross pitched the last inning for his first varsity save.
Dickerson, Pitts and Lucas each had a single for Hudson.
However, Hudson dropped its first game of the season in a 4-2 loss to Northside in the day’s finale.
LSU commit Javen Coleman struck out 14 batters and walked one in five innings..
After he left the game, Hudson plated two runs on an error and a Hank Warren RBI single but could get no closer.
Sam Belasco was solid on the mound in a complete game as he allowed one earned run on seven hits with four strikeouts. Kail Wagoner, Spencer Chandler and Warren each had a single for Hudson.
Central finished its tournament with a 5-5 tie against Northside. Carson Davis and Dylan Cloonan each struck out three in combining to work the first six innings. Only one run was earned. Brandt Butler struck out two in a scoreless seventh inning.
Cloonan led Central with a double, single and two RBIs. Colby Lamon had a single and an RBI, Braiden Bell had a single and Aiden Dickson drove in a run.
The Hornets will play at Rusk on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.