The Diboll Lumberjacks used an all-out defensive effort to fight their way to the third round of the playoffs. With a regional tournament berth on the line, the entire team laid it on the line.
After surviving what looked like a back-breaking fourth-quarter run from the East Chambers Buccaneers, the Lumberjacks didn’t back down. A momentum-killing Javaughn Luster 3-pointer highlighted a late-game spurt and the ’Jacks survived a 65-62 win in Class 3A Region III quarterfinal action at Grand Oaks High School on Tuesday night.
“Tonight was a total team effort,” Diboll head coach James Davis said. “It was exceptional by everybody. We had a couple of key defenders that fouled out and everyone else just stepped right in. We wouldn’t have gotten this one without everyone on our team stepping up.”
Luster led the way for Diboll with 18 points as four different Lumberjacks reached double digits. Demaria Cook added 17 points and Daris McMillan and Percy Chavis each had 12.
This game had a little bit of everything. Diboll took a 54-47 lead into the fourth quarter as it appeared ready to use a formula of wearing teams out down the stretch in the first two rounds.
However, East Chambers responded with a 13-2 run that put the Bucs on top 60-56 with three minutes remaining.
“I had to get a timeout just to make sure they were locked in,” Davis said. “I know for a lot of guys, this was the toughest game they’ve ever played. We were down, but we knew we still had two or three minutes left so it wasn’t over.”
The Bucs, which advanced to the state tournament last year, looked like they would use that big-game experience to finally put the game away. Instead Diboll scored the next four points before Luster hit a clutch 3-pointer for a one-point lead. Diboll then hit two free throws in helping to put the game away.
In the early going, DIboll got the exact start it was seeking as it jumped out to a 25-15 lead. East Chambers answered by cutting that margin to 34-33 by halftime.
“I told the guys early on they were going to come back,” Davis said. “We had to overcome a lot of adversity to get through this one. This means a lot.”
Diboll now advances to the regional tournament for the first time in 15 years. It will be held at Waco Midway starting on Friday night.
Diboll will face Malakoff, which took a 50-48 win over Grandview, at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The other regional semifinal will feature Crockett against Coldspring.
