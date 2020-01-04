HUDSON — The new year looked a lot like the old one for the Hudson Hornets as they held the Rusk Eagles scoreless for the first nine minutes and never looked back on their way to a 66-23 win in non-district action here Friday afternoon.
Hudson entered the new year as winners of 21 of its first 22 games in the 2019 portion of their schedule. The Hornets made it 22-1 with a stifling defensive effort mixed with a balanced scoring attack with the entire roster getting extended playing time.
Bryce Cordova led the way for Hudson with 14 points, while Jaylon Chatman had 11. Chase Driscoll just missed on double digits with 9 points with 10 Hornets finding the scoring column.
Jaykwon Simms led Rusk with 8 points.
This one was over from the opening minutes when a tough defense, mixed with cold shooting from Rusk, let Hudson extend its lead to double digits after five minutes and to 19-0 after a quarter.
Keke Ferrell started the scoring with a drive before Teraven Rhodes added back-to-back buckets. Bransen Cathcart knocked down a triple before two baskets by Jaylon Chatman made it 13-0.
Cordova finished the quarter with six straight points, upping the margin to 19-0.
Rusk would never cut that margin into single digits.
Rusk tried to keep things interesting in the second quarter with an Isiah Ward basket eventually trimming the margin to 25-14 with three minutes left in the half.
However, Hudson finished the quarter with a flurry as a 9-0 run with Chatman and Cordova doing all the damage sent the Hornets into the break with a 34-14 lead.
An 11-0 run capped by a Kanaan Holder three upped the lead to 47-16 and the Hornets led by 30 headed into the final quarter. That lead stayed at 30 points until the final four minutes when Hudson finished the game on a 13-0 run.
Other scorers for Hudson were Kaleb Myles (6), Collin Pitts, John Matthews and Holder (5), Rhodes (4) and Keke Ferrell (2).
Hudson still has two non-district games before the 20-4A opener in Center on Jan. 21. The Hornets will travel to face Splendora at 7:30 p.m. Friday before playing at Tarkington on Jan. 14.
