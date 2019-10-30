Sports editor Josh Havard held a question-and-answer session with Lufkin head coach Todd Quick on Tuesday afternoon. The Panthers improved to 7-1 on the season and 5-0 in district play with a 52-7 win over the Magnolia West Mustangs. Lufkin will have a chance to clinch the district title at 7:30 p.m. Friday when it plays at Caney Creek.
Q In a game with two district title contenders, Lufkin took control of the game early on. Was there any certain key for the team’s quick start?
A We had a great week of practice and preparation. We knew they were really good offensively and we knew they were going to give us a challenge. From the start, we put a lot of pressure on them and forced them to make plays on the run.
Q Magnolia West entered the game averaging 500 yards per game, but was held under 50 yards for the first three and a half quarters. What was the key for the defense?
A It really is big just not to let them get started. If they get a good start, then it seems like they get better as the game keeps going. You can’t let people think they can play with you. I thought we put some doubt in their mind early and didn’t let them think they had a chance.
Q Was there any certain key for the offense in keeping the pressure on Magnolia West throughout the night?
A I thought our offense really benefited from us having possession for so long. We’d get a three and out, then the offense would have a long drive with how well we were running it. I felt like we controlled the clock with the run. Going in to the game, that was our gameplan and where we thought we had the advantage. But the players are the ones that have to execute that. I was really pleased with the way the offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage and with the way (Caleb) Berry ran the ball.
Q What has been the key for Berry and the ground game being able to take over during the last few games?
A I think a big part of it is he’s finally healthy. You come in expecting to play a certain way, and an injury can take some of that away.
I think on Friday, he really played up to his standard, which is really high. It can be frustrating when you’re trying to go out there and can’t quite do what you’re used to doing. To get him back out there full speed is huge for us. When we can run it well, we’re a better offense.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.