Since walking onto the field for the Huntington Devilettes, Sydney Lewing has done it all.
She has played all over the field before settling in to her position as a middle infielder in her junior and senior seasons. There have been plenty of words that defined what she means to the program.
The best description may simply be ballplayer.
“I can play anywhere, but I’ve mainly been at second base this year,” Lewing said. “I want to be wherever the team needs me, so as long as I’m helping them, it really doesn’t matter what position I’m at.”
Whether coming up with a big hit or simply providing strong senior leadership, Lewing has always defined herself as a winner. Before the premature end of this season, she was a major part of a Devilettes’ team that worked its way into the state’s Top 25 rankings.
“Every year is different,” Lewing said. “The leadership position kind of is a natural one for me just because I like helping other people. The main thing is bringing the energy even when it’s a bad day. You have to make sure it’s not a bad day for everyone.”
Lewing teamed up with Lainey Gates and Lindsay Murphy, the other two seniors on the Devilettes, to give a relatively young team a veteran presence.
She said their closeness away from the field carried over into their play on it.
“We were all super close this year,” Lewing said. “Outside of the softball field, we were always together. We brought an extra energy and a real bond to the field.”
Huntington head coach Crystal Massey said Lewing was an integral part of this team for both her talent and her all-out approach to the game.
“Sydney is a go-getter both on and off the field,” Massey said. “She is constantly making adjustments to be the best player she can be.”
While Huntington’s run came to an end even before district started, that won’t dull what was already a remarkable career for the Devilettes’ senior.
In her time with the Devilettes, they have been a perennial force in an always tough district.
“I think my best memory was beating Hudson when nobody gave us much of a chance,” Lewing said. “There are so many great memories that a lot of them kind of go together. I think what this can teach you is you never know when your last game really will be your last game, so I would just tell any of the younger players not to take any game, day or practice for granted.”
After Huntington’s graduation, Lewing plans to attend Angelina College or SFA where she will work toward participating in the CPS program.
She said both her time at the school and in the program will carry with her.
“I just think of where I was as a freshman to where I am now,” Lewing said. “Everything went by pretty fast. These girls, and especially the other seniors, have meant so much to me. I don’t think I’ll ever forget this.”
