A Lufkin legend is being remembered after his death on Thursday. Ecomet Burley Jr., a 1972 Lufkin High School graduate and a star football player for the Panthers and Texas Tech Red Raiders, died at the age of 65.
According to the Lubbock Avalanche Journal, a Texas Tech official said he had cancer in the past that had recurred.
Burley was a 1972 graduate of Lufkin High School where he was one of the top 100 recruits in Texas.
While at Lufkin, he received offers from schools across the nation before making his decision to head to Texas Tech.
He arrived on the Texas Tech campus for the first year in which true freshmen were allowed to participate in games. He made an immediate impact as he was named the most valuable lineman of the Sun Bowl following his freshman season.
That proved to be just a start for Burley as he was an All-Southwest Conference selection in each of his final three seasons in Lubbock.
In his second year for the Red Raiders, he had 102 tackles and five forced fumbles before being named Southwest Conference Sophomore of the Year. Texas Tech finished that season 11-1 after beating Tennessee in the Gator Bowl.
He was even better as a junior when he had 124 tackles with seven of those going for losses. For those efforts, he was named a second-team All-American, only the second defensive tackle in the school’s history to earn such honors.
Romeo Crennel, who would go on to win five Super Bowls as an assistant coach, joined the Texas Tech staff prior to Burley’s senior year.
“Ecomet is going to make me a great coach,” Crennel said.
A testament to his character both on and off the field, Burley was awarded the team’s Donny Anderson Sportsmanship Award following his senior season.
His teams had a record of 31-14-2.
“Ecomet Burley was a true Red Raider, and we join with thousands of others who mourn his passing,” Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said in a statement. “Ecomet was always a strong advocate for Texas Tech Athletics and always wanted the best for his alma mater long after his playing career was over. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time.”
He earned a degree in political science with a minor in physical education from Texas Tech.
Burley went on to compete in the Japan Bowl after his senior season before playing six years in the Canadian Football League.
In the CFL, he played for the Toronto Argonauts, Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He was a Divisional All-Star in 1981.
The former Panther was inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame in 2004. Prior to the beginning of the 2019 college football season, he took his spot in the Southwestern Conference Hall of Fame.
Burley was the son of the late Willie Mae and Ecomet Burley Sr. Lufkin ISD’s Burley Primary School is named in their honor.
“Texas Tech lost a great Red Raider today,” former teammate Rodney Allison said in a statement on the Texas Tech website. “Ecomet was a great teammate and someone who really valued the importance of an education. We will forever be grateful for the many ways he made Texas Tech Athletics better on and off the field.”
After his playing career, Ecomet Jr. followed in the footsteps of his parents in the education field.
After a year in the ministry, he spent 30 years in education, including time as a teacher, principal and superintendent of La Marque Independent School District before being named the director for the Center for Safe and Secure Schools, a division of Harris County’s Department of Education.
He retired in July, just a month before being inducted into the Southwestern Conference Hall of Fame.
