A banner year for the Diboll Lumberjacks led to a long list of awards as the 21-3A All-District Basketball Team was recently announced.
Leading the way was Diboll senior Javaughn Luster, who was named the district’s MVP.
The standout, who was recently named to the all-state team, averaged 17 points, three assists, three steals and four rebounds per game this past season.
He finished his Diboll career with 1,611 points.
While he was the team’s leading scorer, senior Herbert Gums led the way for Diboll in being named the district’s Defensive MVP. Gums was also the District 11-3A MVP on the football field this past season.
Gums has signed with Boise State to play football in the fall.
In addition, Diboll put three players on the first-team squad. Seniors Demaria Cook and Daris McMillan earned honors along with sophomore Percy Chavis.
Central senior Brody Shumaker was a first-team selection along with Pineywoods Community Academy junior Blake Harris.
The Bulldogs also had a pair of players on the second-team as junior Braiden Bell and senior Dylan Cloonan were selected.
Pineywoods Community Academy senior guard Houston Wall was also a second-team selection.
Corrigan-Camden’s Richard Thomas earned Offensive MVP honors while freshman Omarion Smith was named Newcomer of the Year.
Other first-team selections were Newton’s K.J. Watson, Hemphill’s Clay Butte, Logan Wilkerson and Malik Wilkerson and Central Heights’ D.J. Ranson and Devante Caldwell.
Other second-team selections were Newton’s Tristan Latham, Hemphill’s Cade Kittman, Woodville’s Jaylon Kibble, Keon Chapman and Trey Harris and Central Heights’ Drew Hiebert and Trey Huddleston.
Honorable-mention picks were Diboll’s Chris Teal and Jathen Garcia, Central’s Ben Shelfo and Colby Lamon, Pineywoods Community Academy’s Jordan Morrison, Shayne Wilkins, De’Coveon Johnson and Seth Hamilton, Corrigan-Camden’s Keyshawn Whitfield and Central Heights’ Preston Watson, Michael Perry and Jackson Flynn.
Diboll won the district before advancing to the regional finals. The Lumberjacks were followed by Central Heights, Woodville and Hemphill.
