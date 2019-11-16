CORRIGAN — Demarcus Johnson ran for three touchdowns as the Pewitt Brahmas eliminated the Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs with a 41-21 win in Class 3A DII Bi-District playoff action here Friday night.
Pewitt got on the board in the first five minutes when Johnson scored the first of his three touchdowns on a 21-yard run for a 7-0 lead.
Johnson added a 3-yard touchdown run that made it 13-0 with 3:17 left in the first quarter.
Johnson’s third touchdown run of the game came from 8 yards out, making it 19-0 with 5:29 left in the opening half.
Pewitt’s defense made that 19-point lead hold up until half.
After the break, Corrigan-Camden drew within two scores as Jesus Flores scored on a 4-yard touchdown run, narrowing the gap to 19-6.
However, Pewitt answered just two minutes later by scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run before Johnson added the 2-point conversion to make it 27-6.
Corrigan-Camden cut into that lead with Jaylon Hunt scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run that made it 27-13 with 16 seconds left in the third quarter.
Pewitt made it a three-score game once again with a 20-yard touchdown run that made it 33-13.
However, Corrigan-Camden’s David Lazcano scooped up a fumble on the conversion try and returned it for two points, making it 33-15.
The Bulldogs added one final touchdown on a 10-yard run by Hunt that made it 33-21.
Pewitt added the final touchdown on a 1-yard run before Johnson ran in the 2-point conversion for the 41-21 final.
Corrigan-Camden finishes the season with a 6-5 record while Pewitt moves to 10-1.
