Pineywoods Community Academy’s Mason Wood wrapped up a stellar senior season by finishing in 14th place in the 100-meter breaststroke in the Class 5A division at the state meet in Austin Saturday.
Wood finished the consolation race in a time of 1:01.49.
The PCA star qualified for the finals on Friday with a time of 1:00.38, which put him among the top 16 swimmers.
Following graduation, Wood is headed to Alabama where he will compete for the University of Montevallo.
The PCA senior signed his letter of intent to the school in December.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.