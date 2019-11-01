NEWTON — The Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs got blanked by the Newton Eagles here Friday night.
A 22-yard pass from quarterback Nate Williams to Valdarion Fowler kicked off scoring in the game with 10:55 left in the first. The 2-point conversion was no good.
An interception on the Corrigan 15-yard-line by Israel Dowen set up a touchdown by Fowler with 9:22 to go in the first, with the extra point no good.
A 6-yard run and 2-point conversion run by Fowler brought the score up to 20-0.
A 68-yard run by Deanthony Gatson, followed by a 2-point conversion by Dominic Seastrunk, ended the first quarter.
A 55-yard pass to Seastrunk started the second quarter, with the 2-point conversion no good.
Seastrunk got pushed at the 1-yard line after a 41-yard run to set up a touchdown run by Fowler with 8:23 left in the second.
After a fumble by Corrigan’s Jesus Flores, Zack Gulley ran in a 44-yard touchdown, making the score 46-0.
With just under a minute left in the third quarter, Gatson scored on a 30-yard run followed by a 2-point conversion run by Elijah Cooper.
A 77-yard fumble recovery by Corey Foster and a 2-point conversion by Gatson ended the game with the final at 62-0.
Corrigan-Camden plays at home next Friday against Hemphill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.