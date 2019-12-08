HUDSON — Lufkin guard Dayshia Runnels pushed the ball up the floor on a fast break, and there was an opportunity for her to drive the lane for her own bucket.
Instead, Runnels passed up her own shot for a better shot — something the Lady Panthers as a whole did well all game long in Saturday’s 38-29 win over Dayton at the Hudson Invitational in Hudson.
After a slow start — Lufkin trailed 8-5 after the first quarter — the Lady Pack built a comfortable lead over the final two quarters, padding the margin to as many as 14 points in the second half in taming the Lady Broncos. Lufkin opened the fourth quarter with a 6-0 run and clamped down defensively for the rest of the game.
Aaliyah Menefee led the Lady Panthers with 12 points, followed by Anyia Cottrell with seven points and Akyshia Cottrell with six.
Dayton’s Bre Sias led her team with 18 points a night after scoring 30 against Hudson.
The Lady Panthers will host College Station at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Panther Gymnasium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.