The Huntington Red Devils dropped a pair of games in the Little Cypress-Mauriceville tournament on Friday.
Huntington trailed 9-2 in the opening game against Anahuac before a late comeback fell short in a 10-9 loss.
Cason Young delivered a home run, single and three RBIs for Huntington and Kagan Gentry added a double and two singles. Other Huntington hitters were Dylan Murphy (2 singles, 2 RBIs), Blaine Trekell (double, 2 RBIs), Lance Turner and Carson Hooks (single, RBI) and Cole Oliver and Kaden Reep (single).
Hunter Matchett pitched the first two innings, allowing seven runs, five earned, while striking out three.
Andrew Faulk pitched the final 42/3 innings, allowing three runs, two earned, on four hits and six walks with five strikeouts.
Huntington then dropped an 8-1 decision to Little Cypress-Mauriceville. Reep had two singles and an RBI for Huntington, Hooks had a double and Oliver and Gentry each hit a single.
Hunter Matchett, Judah Gallups, Cody Cox and Gentry each pitched for Huntington.
The Red Devils will complete the Little Cypress-Mauriceville tournament today.
Central baseball drops two games — The Central Bulldogs dropped a pair of games to Tatum and Henderson in the Rusk tournament Friday.
Central fell to Tatum 4-3. Bulldogs’ hitters were Carson Davis (2 singles), Blake Hutson (single, RBI), Aiden Dickson (single, 2 RBIs) and Colby Lamon and Bryce Case (single).
Dylan Cloonan, Davis, Brandt Butler and Macay Maddox pitched for Central.
The Bulldogs then dropped a 10-2 decision to Henderson.
Parker Weiblinger started and pitched the first two innings.
Hutson then pitched three scoreless innings of relief while allowing one hit and two walks with a strikeouts.
Brandon Johnson finished the last inning.
Leo Jacobo had two hits for Central and Lamon and Hutson had a single.
Central will complete the Rusk tournament today.
Diboll softball 12, Newton 0 — The Diboll Lady Jacks took a 12-0 win over Newton in district action Friday night.
Diboll is scheduled to continue the season upon conclusion of the UIL’s suspension of activities.
