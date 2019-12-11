The Lufkin Panthers dropped a 68-43 decision to Spring Dekaney on Tuesday night.
Natron Wortham and Jackson Parks led the Panthers with 14 points apiece.
Other Lufkin scorers were DaMarquise Garner (5), T.K. Scott (4), Zay Shankle (3), Hunter Jones (2) and Elijah Johnson (1).
Dekaney led 19-12 after a quarter, 32-17 at half and 50-31 after three quarters.
The Panthers (7-3) will compete in the Hardin-Jefferson tournament starting Thursday.
■ Lufkin girls 55, Hudson 36 — On Saturday night, the Lady Panthers took a 55-36 win over Hudson.
Tori Coleman led the way for Lufkin with 19 points, and Brookelyn Fowler had 14.
Lufkin finished the Hudson tournament with a 4-1 record.
The Lady Panthers dropped a 61-21 decision to College Station on Tuesday night.
■ Central girls 71, Onalaska 39 — Presley Slatter had 16 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists as the Central Lady Bulldogs took a 71-39 win over Onalaska on Tuesday night.
Other Central contributors were Alexis Lofton (12, 4 rebounds, 2 assists), Kaycie Jo Brown (12, 6 rebounds), Preslie Turney (7, 2 rebounds, 4 assists), Madison Morehouse (6, 9 rebounds, 2 assists), Brenom Brown (6, 10 rebounds), Sabrina Weathers (5, rebound), K.K. Harris (5, 2 rebounds, 3 assists) and Allison Shaver (2, 7 rebounds, 4 assists).
Central plays at Timpson at 6:15 p.m. Friday.
