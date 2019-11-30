NACOGDOCHES — Groveton QB Cade Steubing accounted for 264 yards and five touchdowns as the Indians took a thrilling 42-28 win over the Joaquin Rams in Class 2A DI regional semifinal action at Nacogdoches High School Friday night.
Steubing threw for 154 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 111 yards and two scores on 16 carries. Trenton Torregrossa added 164 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
Steubing got the Indians on the board with an an 11-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter.
Joaquin answered immediately with Lorenzo Lane running for a 72-yard score that made it 7-7.
Steubing’s second touchdown run came from 30 yards out, putting the Indians on top 14-7.
Joaquin only needed one offensive play to answer with Lane scoring on a 45-yard run that made it 14-14 after a quarter.
The Indians scored back-to-back touchdowns in the second quarter with Steubing hitting Dauvarrio Horace for a 27-yard score and Zach Fisher on a 40-yard strike for a 28-14 lead at half.
Joaquin made it a one-score game on a Sandler Pritchett 1-yard touchdown run in the first two minutes of the third quarter.
Groveton responded late in the quarter with Steubing hitting Cole Dewitt for a 53-yard score, upping the margin to 35-21.
Torregrossa finally put the game away when he broke free for a 65-yard touchdown run that made it 42-21.
Lane got Joaquin’s final score with 1:02 left on the clock on a 13-yard touchdown run that made the final 42-28.
Groveton (11-2) will have a rematch with district rival San Augustine in the state quarterfinals with a time, date and site to be determined.
San Augustine won the regular-season matchup 66-39 in a game that eventually decided the district champion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.