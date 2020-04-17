Just a game?
Not for Diboll’s Ellie Mann. The Lady Jacks’ senior second baseman has been playing softball for as long as she can remember.
It’s provided more ups than downs along the way while providing lessons both about sports and life.
“It’s meant a lot,” Mann said. “It’s let me be able to do what I love. There are so many relationships along the way that I might not have had if it wasn’t for the game.”
Softball may have provided her with those memories, but the Diboll softball family is even more special to Mann.
“Diboll has meant everything to me,” Mann said. “We’ve had different groups these past four years that have all had our own connections. We’ve created bonds that are going to last for the rest of our lives.”
It’s easy to see why that softball family has meant so much to Mann. She is a four-year letterman for the varsity, which has seen the program rise to heights not reached in the history of the school.
This year’s group was raising the bar even higher with a 17-0-3 mark through 20 games before the season was stopped.
Diboll had moved up to No. 4 in the state while winning a pair of the tournaments.
“This year had been a lot of fun,” Mann said. “Seeing the results let us know all the work had really paid off.”
That hard work came after the best season in school history. In 2019, Diboll reached the fifth round of the playoffs for the first time in program history before falling just one round short of the state tournament.
Instead of resting on those laurels, the team instead used it as motivation. It was in the early stages of what promised to be an epic district battle along with Central, which had risen to No. 3 in the state.
Then the season was halted due to the COVID-19 virus.
“This season had been such a great year for pretty much all of the Diboll sports,” Mann said. “We had the football team go undefeated (in the regular season), the basketball team almost made it to state and we thought we were the next up. Then it just stopped.”
The current holding pattern has been a tough one both for Mann and the Diboll softball players. She admits to understanding the process. However, that hasn’t made it any easier for this group, especially the seniors who are awaiting word on if they will finish their final high school season.
“This was different than past years just because we’re seniors and it’s the last time through,” Mann said. “In the past, we’ve had the other girls to look up to. Now we’re the ones that have to step up and become leaders. I thought we’d handled that pretty well.”
Now she is focused on staying positive in a tough situation. Even while stuck at home, she finds a way to not be far away from the sport she loves.
“I’m just trying to stay ready,” Mann said. “I still go out there and swing a bat, do my exercises and my workouts in case we get the chance. It hasn’t been officially canceled yet, so we’ve still got hope.”
That hope exemplifies the effort Mann has made to go from an inexperienced freshman to a senior leader. Following the season, she plans to continue her education at Texas State or Texas-San Antonio.
For now softball is still on her mind. She has been at home at her second base position, which she has played for most of her softball career.
She has been a key part of a team that has quickly been a force throughout the state in 3A. No matter what lies ahead, she’ll have a long line of softball memories.
“Regardless of what’s going to happen, it’s been really fun,” Mann said. “There are so many memories we’ve made here that it’s almost hard to narrow them down. We’re hoping we get a chance to make a few more.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.