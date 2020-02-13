HUNTINGTON — Offensive linemen aren’t typically the ones who get much of the credit.
Huntington’s Andrew Culpepper is anything but a typical lineman.
From a team standpoint, the Red Devils’ senior was a starter for the first two playoff teams in school history.
From an individual standpoint, he is a three-time all-district player. That includes his latest first-team selection this past season.
His efforts paid off on Wednesday morning as the Huntington senior signed a letter of intent to play football for Bethany College starting next season.
“I’m excited to go there and represent my hometown,” Culpepper said. “Making the playoffs for the first time last year was magical. Then it was special to make the playoffs again this year. I’m happy I’m leaving Huntington going in the right direction.”
Bethany is in Lindsborg, Kansas, and competes at the NAIA level. Culpepper received interest from other schools but liked what he saw from Bethany.
He is likely to compete for playing time as a freshman.
“I’m looking to go in there and evolve my game to the level where I can compete against 21-and 22-year-olds,” Culpepper said. “It’s exciting to go in there and compete for playing time early on.”
Huntington head coach Josh Colvert said Bethany is getting an even better player than it may be expecting. He said Culpepper has been one of the most consistent, and best, players on the team as a four-year starter.
“He’s a very skilled offensive lineman that has the size, strength and ability teams are looking for,” Colvery said. “I think they’re getting a steal. He might not have had the exposure here as some other places, but he’s going to go in there and be a really good football player.”
Colvert said his athletic ability mixed with his work ethic made him a perfect candidate to continue his career at the next level.
“It’s awesome to see a kid that works as hard as he does reap the benefits,” Colvert said.
“He’s a four-year starter that didn’t just work hard to be better than the players here. He worked to be better than the person he would line up against every Friday night.”
Culpepper said he will begin his work in eventually becoming a coach following his collegiate career. He felt competing at the collegiate level while pursuing his degree will be a good springboard to his ultimate career path.
“I’ve always wanted to be a coach, so I’m happy to be competing at the next level,” Culpepper said. “I liked the coaches, the town and the guys I got to meet there. This is a great opportunity.”
